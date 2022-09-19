Read full article on original website
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, Madison Police Department says. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2:00 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found that...
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According to police, Madison authorities issued an alert after receiving a report […]
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous...
Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quadren Wilson’s parents are grateful one charge was filed against an officer who shot their son in February, but said more charges are needed. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed a second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon charge against DCI special agent Mark Wagner on Thursday.
MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. 43-year-old Heath Fjorden is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 29-year-old woman was identified as...
Suspect in summer burglary of Madison non-profit arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man they said burglarized a Madison non-profit on the city’s southeast side in July. In an update Tuesday night, police said the 35-year-old man faces tentative charges of burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping. The burglary happened at Camp Createability...
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a Madison teen after she was located Thursday afternoon, an updated alert indicates. The Amber Alert was initially sent out just before noon on Thursday for a missing 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing by her mother. The teen was believed to be with a 36-year-old man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
Shooting at Days Inn in Cherry Valley, suspect arrested
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and […]
‘Nothing intentional’: Janesville PD investigates after officer’s gun fires at school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A school resource officer with the Janesville Police Department remains on duty as an internal investigation follows how her gun allegedly fired inside a school. “This is not something we are pleased that had happened. This is something we’re taking serious,” Sgt. Benjamin Thompson with the...
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Felony charges filed against Wisconsin man for alleged involvement in explosion at bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Five felony charges have been filed against a 43-year-old from Baraboo for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar on September 1. According to the Lyndon Station Police Department, a bench warrant for Heath Fjorden has been issued and the charges...
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
TOWNSHIP OF MARCELLON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 4-year-old has died after the child jumped down from a farm wagon and was struck by a vehicle driving in Columbia County, authorities report Thursday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received a call just after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say...
