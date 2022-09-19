ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, Madison Police Department says. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2:00 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found that...
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous...
MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. 43-year-old Heath Fjorden is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a Madison teen after she was located Thursday afternoon, an updated alert indicates. The Amber Alert was initially sent out just before noon on Thursday for a missing 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing by her mother. The teen was believed to be with a 36-year-old man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.

TOWNSHIP OF MARCELLON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 4-year-old has died after the child jumped down from a farm wagon and was struck by a vehicle driving in Columbia County, authorities report Thursday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received a call just after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say...
