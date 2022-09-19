ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

First Sugar Loaf Film Festival to open with three-day run in Chester

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago
CHESTER - There's a new film festival coming to the Hudson Valley.

The first-ever Sugar Loaf Film Festival is promising to showcase the best of emerging filmmakers, with a focus on the Hudson Valley, a region whose reputation as an attractive movie location has been building for years.

The three-day festival will run Thursday through Saturday at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Creamery Pond Road in the town of Chester.

While it is anticipated that the festival will draw tourists from near and far and bring economic benefits to lodgings and other businesses, that is not its main purpose, according to Amanda Dana, director of tourism and film for Orange County.

"The bigger push is to bring more awareness to the local film industry and the artists who work in it," Dana said. "There is a very strong film industry growing in Orange County."

One of the featured films, "The Winter House," was filmed in Newburgh. It will be screened on Saturday.

"We worked hand in hand with the producers, including helping with the scouting of locations," Dana said.

"The Winter House" tells the story of Eileen, a grieving woman who rents a remote house in the dead of winter. But her quest for solitude does not go as planned. The cast includes Lili Taylor, Francois Arnaud, Hunter Emery, Stephen Bradbury and Beth Fowler.

Other featured films will tell intriguing tales of a Cold War-era spy, a suburban mom and two rookies in a gang, among others. Some of the filmmakers are already established in the business, while others are brand new.

More than 40 films will be screened in all, many of them shorts.

One of the shorts, "Paris Blues in Harlem," a 14-minute entry, is about a woman struggling to save her grandfather's Harlem jazz club. It was directed by Nadhege Ptah and features Tonya Pinkins, whose many credits include appearances in the television shows "Madam Secretary" and "Gotham."

In addition to the films, there will be panel discussions and workshops covering not only acting but also the behind-the-scenes roles that go into making a film ‒ screenwriting, cinematography, costume design and hair and makeup.

The festival will feature categories for under-represented filmmakers, and filmmakers under age 21. The festival also will feature comedy acts, live music and two awards ceremonies on Friday and Saturday night.

Each day will begin at 11 a.m. with a free showing of a classic film: "Casablanca" on Thursday, "Jaws" on Friday and "Back to the Future" on Saturday. Fans of that last film should take note: there will be a classic DeLorean, like the one that did the time-traveling in that film, available for photo ops at the festival.

The events of the first day are free. On Friday and Saturday, a standard daily pass will get the holder access to the screenings, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions, and includes lunch and dinner. Daily VIP passes get their holders access to the 7 p.m. comedy show at no extra charge, provide honorary judge status and offer access to the red-carpet media area and post-awards cocktail party.

For more information, including a full schedule of events and ticket prices for the various events, go to slffny.com.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

