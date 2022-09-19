ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Ace of Trades: Rhonda Kraus helps people navigate the complexity of Medicare

By Drew Bracken
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON – Her career is her mission.

“I grew up in Akron, but I feel my roots are here in Coshocton,” said Rhonda Kraus. “I spent most of my childhood summers here. I remember shelling peas with my grandma who lived on Orchard Street and picking blackberries with my father out on County Road 7. My stepmom taught me how to pump the swings at the park near 12th and Orchard. I was in the pet parade with my uncle’s dog, Princess, in the late '70s and the Canal Days pageant and parade when I was about 14. I remember looking forward to Canal Days every August while also dreading it was time to go home and leave my family for the school year.

“My dad had a garage on the corner of 7th and Walnut in the '80s,” she added, “and I remember pumping gas and washing windshields. He had a sawmill on his property, and I remember riding with him in his old pickup truck, the smell of gas and fresh cut woodchips and country air, learning how to drive on the windy roads at 16. That’s how I spent my summers.”

Kraus graduated from Ellet High School in Akron in 1984. Then a career was born.

“My first job was for a Nationwide agent in Akron,” she said. “That was my introduction to the insurance business. I became a licensed insurance agent in 1988 when I was just 22 years old and have always worked in some capacity in the insurance industry.”

At 25, Kraus went to Kent State University to major in psychology. When she was 42, she went back to school for her master’s in social work.

“While doing internships at the Area Agency on Aging and a community hospital,” she said, “I discovered my new purpose in helping older adults with their health insurance and patient advocacy. I realized not very many social workers understand insurance, and, yet, clients depend on them to help them make good decisions. I realized I could make the biggest impact by combining my knowledge and experience of the insurance industry with social work skills to create a unique insurance agency dedicated to helping people with their Medicare.”

Today, Kraus is benefits adviser and certified insurance broker with Senior Benefit Advantage, LLC.

“I love having someone who does this work in the community,” assessed Mary E. Deeter, eligibility referral supervisor for the Coshocton County Department of Job & Family Services. “We receive many questions from individuals on Medicare, asking what company they should go with, do I need this coverage or just what does this mean? There are many factors that go into this decision and, unfortunately, we don’t have the manpower to sit and guide our customers through this process. Rhonda can meet with them and find out what their health care needs are and what coverage would best suit their needs. She can explain in easy-to-understand terminology and can also assist in weeding out the scammers and others who may not have the consumer’s best interests in mind. We’re fortunate to have her assisting our residents in making this very important choice for their health care needs.”

“Medicare is complicated,” Kraus responded. “The rules are created by government policy and legislation. For the most part, people go in circles, desperately seeking help. People need someone they can trust.

“I love when we make a difference,” she concluded. “Knowing that I helped someone’s life be a little easier and healthier because I helped them understand and make informed choices about their Medicare makes me happy. I truly love and care about our clients. And most of all, I love the people in this community – and I’m glad to finally be home.”

Senior Benefit Advantage LLC is located at 603 S. Second Street in Coshocton. For more information, log on www.seniorbenefitadvantage.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Ace of Trades: Rhonda Kraus helps people navigate the complexity of Medicare

Comments / 1

Related
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing

Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Internships#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Ellet High School#Nationwide#Kent State University
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Jobs
WKYC

Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
992
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy