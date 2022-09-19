ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Coshocton installs EV charging stations

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
  • Coshocton County Commissioners recently installed two electric charging stations in a public parking lot in Roscoe Village and one in a city lot on North Fifth Street.
  • There have been 12 charges in the last 30 days for 311 kwh. The stations are level two charges, charging at a rate of 25RHP, or a full charge in less than four hours.
  • Commissioners said as more people drive electric cars they hope the stations serve as a driver for sales taxes and tourism as more people visit the area.
  • The stations from Charge Point were $36,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Cost is 45 cents per kwh with money going to help offset utility costs.

COSHOCTON − Three new electric vehicle charging stations put in by Coshocton County Commissioners will hopefully spur tourism and private businesses to install their own.

In February, it was announced commissioners were purchasing three EV charging stations from Charge Point for $36,000. American Recue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were used for the purchase. There was only one known charging station in the county at that time at Unusual Junction.

Commissioners said the move was to help increase sales tax and tourism as it might bring people in from elsewhere, even if only stopping in Coshocton while passing through to somewhere else. Commissioner Dane Shyrock said there is a phone app that shows where charging stations are for electric car owners and Coshocton was a desert.

Shryock hopes private businesses will see the stations getting use and install some of their own as it could be a boost for local hotels, wineries and general shopping areas.

He said more than 5% of Americans are driving electric cars now and that number is rising fast.

"We needed to make sure Coshocton was on that map to allow (electric car owners) to come here as tourists or otherwise to spend their dollars. Additionally, with Intel coming, we wanted to make sure they knew Coshocton was progressive in our thought process," Shryock said. "We wanted to provide a service for the people who do have them so they wouldn't bypass Coshocton if they wanted to come."

Two of the stations, installed about a month ago, are in a public parking lot at the entrance of Roscoe Village near the intersection of Whitewoman Street and Ohio 541. The other station became active in July in a public parking lot on North Fifth Street. Each stations can have two vehicles charging at once. They are level two chargers, charging at a rate of 25 RHP. A vehicle can be fully charged in less than four hours.

Cost is 45 cents per kwh, or $5.94 for a two-hour charge. Customers can pay through a phone app and the money will be used to help offset the utility bill for the chargers. In the last 30 days, the three stations have had 12 charges for 311 kwh.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

wqkt.com

Two-motorcycle accident in Holmes County kills one, injures two

Holmes County authorities continue to investigate a fatal accident this past weekend that claimed the life of a man from Massillon and injured two others. The crash, which involved two motorcycles, took place Saturday afternoon on State Route 39, just east of Township Road 219. 51-year old Michael Wirth was eastbound on his motorcycle, and attempting to pass another motorcycle, when his leg struck the end of a guardrail and caused him to crash. Wirth, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was then struck by the other motorcycle, which was unable to stop in time. That bike’s driver, a 58-year old man from New Philadelphia, along with his passenger, a 55-year old Canton woman, were both seriously injured in the crash.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Camera catches Ohio teens stomping on car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To The Best Central Ohio Fall Festivals

It’s almost fall. Before we know it, the air will be crisp, the leaves will be changing their color, and the harvest season will officially begin. Go ahead, get excited. Autumn is one of the busiest seasons in Central Ohio. There are tons of festivals, celebrating just about everything you could imagine. There are obvious festivals celebrating pumpkins. There are unique festivals, like the Ohio Pawpaw Festival. And then there are the festivals that are just plain fun.
OHIO STATE
