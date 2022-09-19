ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Channel 1022 schedule for week of Sept. 19

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

‘Let’s Talk Training’

A look at the AHS Construction Trades program with teacher Thomas Barnes.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 – 9 a.m.

‘Aroundtown’

Sherry Groom talks about the upcoming Alliance of Trolls Convention and related events

Monday, Sept. 19 – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 – 2 p.m.

‘Focus on Flyers’

John Hampu interviews Matt Horning from Alliance Middle School; AHS Football Coach Goodman and players Carter Bugara and Onnez Roseboro.

Monday, Sept. 19 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 – 6 p.m.

‘Carnation Pet Show’

Monday, Sept. 19 – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 – 9 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 – 10 p.m.

Other programming

‘Shine Storytime with Andrea Offenbecher-I Like Myself" – Daily at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

‘Kyle's Kitchen’-3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies – Weekdays at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

‘Artist for a Day’-Fall Candles – Weekdays following Kyle's Kitchen.

Alliance City Council meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Alliance City School Board meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

