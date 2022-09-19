Post-pandemic academic progress mixed in Summit County in Ohio school report cards

Schools in Summit County made uneven academic progress toward recovering pandemic losses last school year. Everyone's scores went up, but that was expected as last year was closer to normal following a tumultuous 2020-21 school year when many schools had at least some time in remote learning, and all schools experienced high absences and other pandemic-related challenges.

No districts in the county outpaced their pre-pandemic test scores, but a handful, including Stow-Munroe Falls and Barberton, have recovered the majority of what they lost during the pandemic. Others still have a ways to go, although some districts had lost more ground and therefore had more to make up.

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released the state report card for the 2021-22 school year, providing data on last year's test scores and other measures of student success.

This is the first year the state is using a rating system of five stars, moving away from an A-F letter grade system. Three stars is considered meeting state standards, with one and two stars indicating need for significant or some help toward meeting the standards, and four and five stars exceeding expectations.

Nordonia Hills City School's test scores dropped about 12 points during the pandemic, but the district made up nearly all of that drop last year, receiving five stars for both progress and achievement and earning a performance index score of 96.5, less than two points away from 2019's results.

"We are extremely proud of our staff and students for their hard work and grateful for the supportive families who encourage and guide their kids," Superintendent Joe Clark said. "Even though we are thrilled with our five-star rating, it is worth remembering that our schools are much more than what is measured by the state report card."

However, Clark added that the district's administration and staff were "equally proud of all of the other things we do that are not measured on the state report card," such as its arts, athletic and STEM programs.

Because of the pandemic, this year's report card will not be held against struggling districts and is for information purposes only. Districts also did not receive overall ratings this year but did receive ratings in five areas: achievement, growth, graduating rate, early literacy and gap closing. A future sixth category that measures students' readiness for life after high school will be added next year.

This year's report card highlights the successes and struggles of catching students up following months or even a full year of remote learning due to the pandemic.

A high star rating but low progress score, for example, would indicate a district had high test scores but did not improve significantly over the previous year. A high progress score but low achievement would indicate a struggling district is making significant year-to-year gains. The stars for achievement are based on a district's performance index, which has long been linked to socioeconomics, and which combines the individual test scores of all students across a number of different subjects.

Here are the ratings Summit County districts received for achievement and progress.

Akron

Achievement: ★★

Progress: ★★

Barberton

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★★★

Copley-Fairlawn

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★

Coventry

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★

Cuyahoga Falls

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★

Green

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★★

Hudson

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Manchester

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★

Mogadore

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Nordonia

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Norton

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★

Revere

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★

Springfield

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★★★

Stow-Munroe Falls

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★★

Tallmadge

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Twinsburg

Woodridge

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

