ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Post-pandemic academic progress mixed in Summit County in Ohio school report cards

By Jennifer Pignolet, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwJCt_0i195jik00

Schools in Summit County made uneven academic progress toward recovering pandemic losses last school year. Everyone's scores went up, but that was expected as last year was closer to normal following a tumultuous 2020-21 school year when many schools had at least some time in remote learning, and all schools experienced high absences and other pandemic-related challenges.

No districts in the county outpaced their pre-pandemic test scores, but a handful, including Stow-Munroe Falls and Barberton, have recovered the majority of what they lost during the pandemic. Others still have a ways to go, although some districts had lost more ground and therefore had more to make up.

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released the state report card for the 2021-22 school year, providing data on last year's test scores and other measures of student success.

Road to recovery: Akron Public Schools students regain about 70% of lost test score points

This is the first year the state is using a rating system of five stars, moving away from an A-F letter grade system. Three stars is considered meeting state standards, with one and two stars indicating need for significant or some help toward meeting the standards, and four and five stars exceeding expectations.

Nordonia Hills City School's test scores dropped about 12 points during the pandemic, but the district made up nearly all of that drop last year, receiving five stars for both progress and achievement and earning a performance index score of 96.5, less than two points away from 2019's results.

"We are extremely proud of our staff and students for their hard work and grateful for the supportive families who encourage and guide their kids," Superintendent Joe Clark said. "Even though we are thrilled with our five-star rating, it is worth remembering that our schools are much more than what is measured by the state report card."

However, Clark added that the district's administration and staff were "equally proud of all of the other things we do that are not measured on the state report card," such as its arts, athletic and STEM programs.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the beaconjournal today to access all of our content online at cm.beaconjournal.com/specialoffer.

Because of the pandemic, this year's report card will not be held against struggling districts and is for information purposes only. Districts also did not receive overall ratings this year but did receive ratings in five areas: achievement, growth, graduating rate, early literacy and gap closing. A future sixth category that measures students' readiness for life after high school will be added next year.

This year's report card highlights the successes and struggles of catching students up following months or even a full year of remote learning due to the pandemic.

A high star rating but low progress score, for example, would indicate a district had high test scores but did not improve significantly over the previous year. A high progress score but low achievement would indicate a struggling district is making significant year-to-year gains. The stars for achievement are based on a district's performance index, which has long been linked to socioeconomics, and which combines the individual test scores of all students across a number of different subjects.

Here are the ratings Summit County districts received for achievement and progress.

See school district report card data for every Ohio district

You can access the full report card here.

Akron

Achievement: ★★

Progress: ★★

Barberton

">

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★★★

Copley-Fairlawn

">

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★

Coventry

">

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★

Cuyahoga Falls

">

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★

Green

">

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★★

Hudson

">

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Manchester

">

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★

Mogadore

">

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Nordonia

">

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Norton

">

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★

Revere

">

Achievement: ★★★★★

Progress: ★★★

Springfield

">

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★★★

Stow-Munroe Falls

">

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★★

Tallmadge

">

Achievement: ★★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Twinsburg

">

Woodridge

">

Achievement: ★★★

Progress: ★★★★★

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Post-pandemic academic progress mixed in Summit County in Ohio school report cards

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Barberton, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Summit County, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Health
Summit County, OH
Education
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Clark
whbc.com

Jackson Attorney Faces New Allegations in Amended Bar Complaint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Bar Association has amended its complaint to the state board that makes recommendations on discipline for lawyers. They state that Jackson Township attorney Edward D’Atri misappropriated $100,000 from a client’s trust. That’s on top of the $250,000...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Cracker Barrel apologizes for denying armed officers service

Brooklyn, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio Cracker Barrel is apologizing to some law enforcement officers, saying they plan to make things right after the uniformed officers were refused service for wearing their guns on their hips. U.S. Marshals from Youngstown traveled to work with their partners in Cleveland for...
BROOKLYN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Stow Munroe Falls
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
whbc.com

ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Duplicate Amber Alert notifications not valid, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duplicate and sporadic Amber Alerts sent out to individuals across Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening are ‘not valid’, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department. The alerts are a copy of the alerts from Sept. 19, which were sent out for...
AKRON, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing

Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy