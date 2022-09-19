Read full article on original website
Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston
Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1954 in Roane County where she remained a life long resident. Debra was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved her grandbabies and cooking for them, which they will miss so much. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Addison Kimberlin; parents, James & Mary Ruth Green Pelfrey; brother, Mike Pelfrey.
David Lee Nelson, 62, of Clinton
David Lee Nelson, age 62, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away on September 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN of COVID. He was born November 20, 1959 to parents Leonard and Margaret Nelson. He graduated from Oliver Springs High School and did not miss a...
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Adalbert Silva and Helen Garcia Silva. He married his loving and devoted wife, Ann, in Houston, TX on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 61.5 years of marriage before her passing in January 2020.
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Centerburg, Ohio until 1990 when she moved to Oak Ridge, TN. She was...
Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton
Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Kathleen Fulton. Robert owned and operated Fulton TV Sales and Service in Clinton and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman that also enjoyed playing golf and hunting off his back porch. David was a member of Clinton Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Angelina “Tina” Fulton, sister, Jackie Robertson.
Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton
Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 30, 1939 in the Dutch Valley community where she lived her whole life. She was a loving and devoted wife to J.L. Pack for 46 years, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family immensely. She was a co-owner of Nola & Glenna’s Upholstery in the Marlow community for over 20 years. Glenna sang for the Lord her whole life as part of the Wilson Sisters group and was a longtime and faithful member of Dutch Valley Missionary Baptist Church which she loved dearly. She was always trying to help her family and others, whether it be by providing a meal, a helping hand, or prayers for anyone in need. Her family will miss her greatly, but is joyful in knowing she’s now with her Savior.
Rebecca Sue Manis
Rebecca Sue Manis passed away peacefully Saturday September 10th, 2022. Becky was born October 16th, 1947, to Robert and Vera West. She leaves behind her son and daughter in law Scott and Judy Manis, granddaughter Chesney and Jason Ault, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Karen West, great grandsons Chase, Jayden, Brodie, Rowan, and Palmer Ault, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip Manis, sister Peggy Grandstaff, and niece Sadonna Grandstaff.
Shultz Hollow Haunted Forest coming soon
Idles Paranormal invites everyone to the Shultz Hollow Haunted Forest, where you can get into the Halloween spirit and support athletes at Clinton High School at the same time. Starting on Friday, September 30th, the haunted experience in the forest will begin at dark, continuing through every Friday and Saturday...
Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition is Saturday
This Saturday, September 24th, the Clinton High School Band will host the Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition at Dragon Stadium, located behind the Clinton Community Center in downtown Clinton. 16 marching bands from Tennessee will be competing against each other in areas such as music ensemble, musical effect, visual...
Community fire safety event planned for October 15th
Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton. The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.
Hoskins joins fight against childhood cancer
In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and in memory of the late Joseph Dillman, all day today (Wednesday, September 21st), Hoskins Drug Store on Main Street in downtown Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will donate half of their soda fountain sales to both raise awareness of, and to combat, childhood cancer.
Report: Backyard chickens okayed in Rocky Top
According to the Courier News, the Rocky Top City Council earlier this month approved a measure that will allow city residents to keep chickens in their backyard. The paper reports that the Council approved an amendment to the city’s animal ordinances that will allow residents to keep up to three hens—no roosters—on property less than an acre in size, and up to six hens on parcels an acre or larger.
Couple arrested on car theft charges after 4-county manhunt
A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the...
Changes to limit pharmacy choices for veterans
(Information from Apple Discount Drugs, Clinton/National Community Pharmacists Association) According to Jim Axmacher at Apple Discount Drugs in Clinton, thanks to a recent contract with Express Scripts (PBM), Tricare is planning to drop most independent pharmacies from their current network. Axmacher explains in an email that, “Tricare/ Express Scripts process...
TDEC commits to clean-up at American Nuclear site
Anderson County government leaders were notified last week that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has committed to cleaning up the former site of the American Nuclear Corporation off of Blockhouse Valley Road in South Clinton. TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young and Director of Remediation Steve Sanders made...
