Port Jervis, NY

Sky 86
3d ago

I followed this from the beginning. Horrible ending, and it kind of seems like the police weren’t taking this seriously in the beginning. If they had, there might have been a different outcome.

News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retired Judge Patsalos dies

NEWBURGH – Retired Orange County Court Judge Pano Patsalos died on Saturday, September 17 at age 93. The Newburgh native his Doctor of Law degree in 1957 following his service in the Army during the Korean conflict. Patsalos served in private practice and as a Newburgh Town Justice, ultimately...
NEWBURGH, NY
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Man Murders Ex-Lover’s Boyfriend, Receives Sentence

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after admitting to murder motivated by jealousy. Walter Post Jr. was enraged that his ex-girlfriend was dating a new man. According to prosecutors, he spent an entire evening earlier this year driving around his ex-lover's home in search of information about the man she was now dating. That's when authorities say Post discovered that Michael Hankin was now dating his ex. The two men had been friends, so Post quickly recognized him.
PINE BUSH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
YORK, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murder of college student

GOSHEN – Cornelius Stubbs, 51, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to two consecutive 25-year-to-life terms in state prison in connection with the killing September 2019 of 21-year-old college student Chelsea Debidin of Walden who was visiting her boyfriend at his New Windsor apartment. Debidin’s...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout

GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
101.5 WPDH

School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal auto accident reported in Orange County

VILLAGE OF FLORIDA – A one-car crash in the Village of Florida just before 10 p.m. Wednesday claimed one life, according to first responders at the scene. The accident involved an overturned vehicle on Route 94 near Goelet Road. A medical examiner was called to the scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

