UGA students scramble for housing as apartment construction remains unfinished

University of Georgia students are scrambling and worried after a local apartment complex delayed their move-in again.

During the initial delay, the complex was putting the students up in hotels, but on Saturday, that ends.

There are work crews wearing hard hats and large equipment moving around at the William Apartments near the campus of UGA.

“There’s no complete building in sight,” Hayden Odum, a student at UGA, said.

Possibly close to 340 other UGA students who paid deposits and rent to move into this new construction community may not move in.

The students were supposed to move in just days before the start of the fall semester, which was more than a month ago.

“It’s been extremely tough on everyone’s mental health here. We’re all trying to complete our school work,” Odum said.

The system that was in place by the apartment management, led students to live with a different person from one day to the next.

“I was placed with basically a stranger in a room. I had no heads-up about it. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it,” Annie Axelsson said.

In a statement posted on the property’s website, students were told in part that “the delays are due to materials and labor shortages”.

“You got one business day to try to find your child a place to live, that’s just mission impossible,” Jim Coyle said.

The students were given the option to receive cash to help them find housing for now or they could terminate their lease without penalty.

