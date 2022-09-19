DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old city resident was arrested and charged with DWI after crashing on Flint Street following an overnight police pursuit Monday.

According to officials, just after 2 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a pickup truck for traffic infractions. The driver however fled from officers on Flint Street toward Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities say the pickup truck crashed into another vehicle while fleeing after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Genesee Street and Flint Street. As officers approached the crash scene, they observed the driver running away on foot and eventually apprehended after a short chase.

Police say the pickup truck operator was charged with a number of traffic violations including DWI. The people inside the vehicle involved in the crash were not injured.

The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.

