mendofever.com
‘Learning is Unfinished, Not Lost’—A Message from the Mendocino County Office of Education
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Office of Education:. As we soar past Labor Day weekend, all districts have welcomed students back to school. Although COVID-19 variants continue to spread, students and teachers are finding that campus life feels much like it did before the pandemic. The State of California lifted its mask mandate last spring and face coverings remain optional. Gone are the lines marking where students should stand to ensure social distancing. Sanitizing stations in classrooms and some plexiglass barriers remain among the few physical reminders that COVID-19 remains a threat. Across Mendocino County, schools are offering students and staff take-home COVID-19 testing kits upon request.
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
NBC Bay Area
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
Sonoma County funds behavioral health emergency response teams
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a grant worth nearly $2.5 million to support behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities across the North Bay on Tuesday, according to a statement from the County of Sonoma.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
mendofever.com
State Wildlife Agencies To Hold Public Forum On Wild Pigs In California
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Due to ongoing concerns with wild pigs in California and the damage they cause, the California Fish and Game Commission and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will be holding a virtual public forum to discuss related issues and explore potential solutions that address and reduce problems.
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
mendofever.com
Medium Art Gallery Invites Community to Explore Death, Its Inevitability and Impact, in Their ‘Momento Mori’ Exhibition
The following is a press release issued by the Deep Valley Arts Collective:. The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites you to an upcoming community art exhibition: Memento Mori at MEDIUM Art Gallery in Ukiah. You are invited to attend the juried group exhibition “Memento Mori,” which in Latin means to...
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
The Mendocino Voice
Skunk Train’s new boss to save historic Finnish lodge as residence, possible future hall use
FORT BRAGG, CA, 9/19/22 — When the general manager of the Skunk Train was taking a walk in his new hometown of Fort Bragg, he saw something that thrilled his imagination as an archeologist and history buff — the old Eagles Hall. So he bought it. Efstathios Pappas...
ksro.com
Pacific Market Sold to Mar-Val Food Stores
Pacific Market grocery stores are under new ownership. This week, after about a decade of ownership, Vasu Narayanan sold Pacific Markets to Mar-Val Food Stores. Narayanan tells the Press Democrat he was ready to slow down a bit. He says he contacted Mar-Val because he wanted the stores to keep being run by a family. Pacific Market has locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
California reveals when inflation relief checks will be sent out
After months of anticipation, Californians will soon be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund – also called "inflation relief" payments by legislators – in their bank account or by mail.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California
While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
