Old Town Waverly Festival to celebrate Morgan County's bicentennial

For the last several years, Old Town Waverly Park in northeastern Morgan County has been celebrating the area's history.

One way the park has celebrated Morgan County is playing host to the Old Town Waverly Festival, which occurs on the fourth weekend in September.

The festival will return Saturday and Sunday and will act as a celebration of the county's bicentennial.

Old Town Waverly Park Festival Volunteer Coordinator Volitta Fritsche told the Reporter-Times in an email that the festival has had more food vendor applications then ever.

"We have added more backwoodsmen-type camps and the Lost River Renegades will be here doing re-enactments," Fritsche said. "This is the group of outlaws who used to rob trains at French Lick."

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will also participate the event due to the county's bicentennial.

"We will also be hosting a free old-time ice cream social on Saturday, sponsored by the Bicentennial Committee and Morgantown Fire Department," Fritsche said. "They will be giving out free ice cream and cake all day Satruday in celebration of Morgan County's 200th birthday."

The festival will also conduct an Old Time Revival at the Waverly Methodist Church.

"Another big addition is the White River Valley Archeological Association will be presenting information about the cultures of various populations of prehistoric Indigenous people who occupied the general area of Morgan County during the past 12,000 years," Fritsche noted.

Native American artifacts will be on display on Saturday.

The group, Fritsche noted, usually displays the exhibit at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer, but offered to host it at Old Town Waverly Park this weekend to help celebrate the county's bicentennial.

This year's event will include a Farm Town, Kids Town, car show, ice cream, elephant ears, live music, historic reenactments and historic golf cart tours.

Fritsche said she is honored to play a role in Morgan County's bicentennial celebration.

"I was born and raised here and raised my own family here," Frische said. "I appreciate the beauty of th ecounty as well as the people. I am proud to call it home."

She also noted Old Town Waverly Park has grown a lot since it opened in 2016.

"It is certainly an asset that Morgan County can be proud of," Fritsche said. "I'm happy that the Bicentennial Committee picked it as the place for the county's birthday party."

Admission to the festival is free for everyone.

Old Town Waverly Festival Schedule of Events

Saturday

8 to 11 a.m.: Community Breakfast at Methodist Church

9:55 a.m.: Cannon

10 a.m.: Vendors open

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m: Opening ceremony

11 to noon: Woodridge Music Academy, Isaac Deak roaming fiddler

11:50 a.m.: Old West Bank Robbery reenactment

Noon to 2 p.m.: Gold Dust Band

1 to 2 p.m.: Isaac Deak roaming fiddler

1:50 p.m.: Old West Bank robbery reenactment

2 to 4 p.m.: Waverly Elementary Choir and MSGR

4 to 6 p.m.: Blue Eyes and Grey Skies Band

3:50 p.m.: Old West Bank robbery reenactment

5 to 6 p.m.: Old Town Waverly Revival

6 p.m.: Cannon, vendors close

Sunday