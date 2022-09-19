Convoy Introduces Hi-Fi Visibility

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--

Convoy, the nation’s leading digital freight network, today introduced Hi-Fi Visibility, a new approach that provides shippers with an unparalleled level of depth and insights into their freight. Hi-Fi Visibility provides detailed, real-time updates across trailer pools and shipments hauled by Convoy-connected carriers as well as robust analytics to improve supply chain health. These capabilities are enabled by Convoy’s industry-leading app use, with carriers using Convoy’s app 97% of the time at every step of the job. This powers its base of more than 400,000 connected trucks, allowing Convoy to collect massive data sets and pair them with machine learning models to help shippers improve their freight operations. Convoy also leverages these capabilities to predict supply chain disruptions across its network and proactively mitigate shipment delays. Accessible through TMS integrations, APIs, and Convoy’s popular shipper platform, new capabilities include high-fidelity shipment tracking and an interactive insights dashboard as well as detailed trailer monitoring services that automate the delivery of location, condition and availability data for Convoy drop-and-hook trailers at customer facilities.

Shippers have long struggled with a lack of visibility into their freight operations — both in getting complete data to respond to real-time shipment disruptions and in identifying broader trends to improve operational efficiency. Other transportation providers promise real-time visibility, but are often hindered by carrier compliance on app use, which limits the availability of timely and comprehensive data. This sporadic visibility impedes shippers’ ability to respond to disruptions as they occur and get insights into emergent trends through carrier feedback, which can highlight facility bottlenecks, excessive dwell times, poor carrier service, and other costly operational issues.

Available at no additional cost, Convoy’s enhanced visibility capabilities now include:

High-fidelity shipment tracking within Convoy’s online shipper platform, which provides real-time shipment status updates and delay alerts — including more than 30 detailed reason codes. This allows Convoy to communicate more granular status information, including issues with the facility, equipment, product, paperwork, and more. Shippers can extend this visibility to their customers and partners through shareable tracking links.

within Convoy’s online shipper platform, which provides real-time shipment status updates and delay alerts — including more than 30 detailed reason codes. This allows Convoy to communicate more granular status information, including issues with the facility, equipment, product, paperwork, and more. Shippers can extend this visibility to their customers and partners through shareable tracking links. Advanced insights and benchmarking tools that help shippers identify opportunities to save costs and improve operations. A new interactive insights dashboard visualizes trends for more than 40 metrics per shipment, delivers helpful context on facility performance through written driver reviews, and provides benchmarking data that compares key metrics against other facilities across Convoy’s network.

that help shippers identify opportunities to save costs and improve operations. A new interactive insights dashboard visualizes trends for more than 40 metrics per shipment, delivers helpful context on facility performance through written driver reviews, and provides benchmarking data that compares key metrics against other facilities across Convoy’s network. A facility dashboard that gives shippers the precise GPS location and status for their Convoy Go drop trailers, plus trailer availability data so shippers can plan ahead. Convoy’s trailers have GPS and cargo sensors that provide automated updates on trailer location, loaded status, condition, speed, ETA, actual arrival, time in yard, and theft alerts.

that gives shippers the precise GPS location and status for their Convoy Go drop trailers, plus trailer availability data so shippers can plan ahead. Convoy’s trailers have GPS and cargo sensors that provide automated updates on trailer location, loaded status, condition, speed, ETA, actual arrival, time in yard, and theft alerts. Out-of-the-box TMS integrations and APIs that extend Convoy’s Hi-Fi Visibility offering into the tools that shippers use every day. Recent integrations include live tracking within the Flexport platform with more coming soon.

Central to Convoy’s Hi-Fi Visibility offering is its load execution platform — a set of machine-learning models and process automation that enhance the data collected through the company’s GPS-enabled app with real-time data from other drivers, trailers, facilities, and lanes. These models update every five minutes, improving the accuracy and visibility into ETAs, shipment status, and shipment delays when they occur. In addition to providing visibility benefits, the platform also predicts supply chain disruptions and allows Convoy’s team to respond in real time to events like driver cancellation - eliminating logistical hassle and operational costs for customers.

“Creating a new class of visibility requires surfacing actionable insights from a complex data set that changes by the minute,” said Dorothy Li, CTO of Convoy. “Not only do we collect more data than other freight providers, we go one step further by distilling that data into interactive dashboards that surface anomalies shippers can act on to save time and money. With Hi-Fi Visibility, we want transportation teams to spend less of their time chasing down trucks so that we can partner with them to tackle higher-value, complex problems surfaced through Convoy’s unique insights.”

Convoy customers can access high-fidelity shipment tracking and advanced insights today via connect.convoy.com, with benchmarking and the new facility dashboard available later this fall. Learn more by visiting convoy.com/supply-chain-visibility.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, Procter & Gamble, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

