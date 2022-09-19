ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Party chairmen need more time to study vote centers for Delaware County

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. − Democrats and Republicans tend to not agree on much these day, but the leaders of both parties in Delaware County are together in seeking more time to study a plan to institute vote centers for the county.

Ed Carroll, GOP county chairman, and Ana Quirk Hunter, Democratic county chairman, told the Delaware County Election Board Thursday that they have discussed the plan but will need more time to evaluate and make sure the switch from precinct-by-precinct polling places to more centralized vote centers would work best for local elections.

Fifty-nine of Indiana's 92 counties have already adopted use of vote centers. The centers would allow any voter registered in Delaware County to vote at any one of 25 vote centers set up across the county, according top the draft plan. A voter's polling place would no longer be tied to a specific precinct where the voter lives. Technology now allows the proper ballot, based on a voter's residency, to be produced for the voter at any one of the county's proposed voting centers.

Hunter said she would like to visit each of the proposed centers to make sure they would work well for voters and are easily accessible.

Both she and Carroll said they are in agreement with the concept of centers.

"In principle," Carroll added.

Proponents say the use of vote centers is more convenient for voters, who could cast ballots at locations closer to their work or other places near where the voter might already be on Election Day. The centers would also reduce the number of election day workers needed, going from 44 polling places that need to be staffed now for a countywide election to 25,

Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler, also a member of the election board, has said it is getting harder to find enough poll workers to conduct elections the current way.

Carroll said he and Hunter have full-time jobs in addition to being county chairmen; he serves as Delaware County treasurer and is unopposed in the fall election to become Delaware County auditor next year. Hunter is a local attorney.

As far as when the chairmen would be able to approve a plan: "I personally don't think we can say," Carroll said

Spangler said a plan would need to be approved by the end of the year in order to have the vote centers in place for the municipal election in 2023. Pushing initial use of vote centers to 2024 would mean introducing the new practice during a presidential election, which traditionally draws heavier voter turnout.

Leisa Meer, Delaware County voter registration clerk and author of the draft plan with Deputy Clerk Jessica Whitehead, said during the meeting that could create problems as well.

Pete Drumm, Republican representative on the election board, said he was hopeful that any changes deemed needed by the county chairmen could be fed into the draft plan as it stands now.

Spangler said he would try to keep the matter moving ahead and asked the chairmen to give the board an update at their next meeting at 10 a.m. on September 30th. The plan must be accepted by both party chairmen and approved unanimously by the the three-member election board before it can be adopted.

