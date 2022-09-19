ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Tyla

Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
Tyla

King Charles leaves emotional note on top of the Queen's coffin

King Charles III left a beautiful tribute to his mother in the form of a note left on her coffin. Watch the video below:. The Queen's funeral took place today, 19 September, at Westminster Abbey where the King was in attendance with other members of the royal family, heads of states, overseas government representatives and foreign royalty.
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Tyla

Harry and Meghan to return home 'as soon as they can'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to want to return home 'as soon as they can' now that the events following the Queen's death have come to an end. The couple left their home and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to travel from the United States prior to the Queen's passing on 8 September, having appeared at the One Young World Summit in Manchester and visited Germany ahead of next year's Invictus Games before returning to London.
Tyla

Kate Middleton’s touching tribute to the Queen at her funeral

Kate Middleton has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in her carefully considered outfit for today's funeral. With the funeral being held today (19 September) in Westminster Abbey, it's important to remember that there is a strict dress code for state funerals. The chronicler of British...
Tyla

Tyla

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

