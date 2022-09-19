ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Fox News

Texas parole board denies George Floyd posthumous pardon

The Texas parole board denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a drug case almost a year after recommending one for him. On Thursday, the Board of Pardons and Paroles told Floyd’s lawyer they "have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence," according to CBS news.
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs

Did legislators violate Missouri’s constitution when they overruled counties to clear the way for industrial hog farms across the state? Does new legislation prohibiting local regulation apply to counties that already had their own rules? These are some of the questions before the Missouri Supreme Court in a case challenging the state’s attempt to bar […] The post Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
