Did legislators violate Missouri’s constitution when they overruled counties to clear the way for industrial hog farms across the state? Does new legislation prohibiting local regulation apply to counties that already had their own rules? These are some of the questions before the Missouri Supreme Court in a case challenging the state’s attempt to bar […] The post Missouri Supreme Court weighs whether counties can regulate CAFOs appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO