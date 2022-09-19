First they lost their playground, then the community showed up

A playground is more than just a place to get the wiggles out.

“Anything you need to know about life, you learn it on the playground,” said Antoinette Gray, the director of the Louisville Central Community Center’s Mini-Versity.

From negotiation and compassion to how to fall, how to forgive and how to resolve conflict. It all starts with friends on the playground. It is the main ingredient for so many childhood memories.

Gross motor movement that comes naturally on the playground is also vital to every part of a child’s development from literacy to social emotional development. So when LCCC lost their playground three years ago during their annual inspection by the Division of Regulated Child Care, it delivered a critical blow.

“The playground had outlived its lifespan,” Gray said. “It had rusted and the metal started to pull apart.”

It had been part of the community center for close to 30 years. The state agency ordered it out of commission and issued a noncompliance citation.

The LCCC serves children from ages 6 months to 12 years and their downtown facility can serve up to 123 children.

More than a playground

For Gray, LCCC is more than a job, It's home. She started coming to the Mini-Versity when she was 6-years-old and is about to turn 40. She says life came full circle for her at the Mini-Versity and she’s not the only one.

“I have three generations of families that come through this door,” she said.

Gray attended the Mini-Versity until she was 12 years old and then in high school she volunteered for another four years. She’s played on the Mini-Versity playground and has watched so many other children play there, too.

“It’s not just a space, it's more than that, it's an entire universe for the child … It’s a special thing and it’s not just about the slides and the equipment, it’s bigger than that.”

Gray went off into the business world after high school but when she had her son, she came back. Her son is 12 years old now and he also volunteers for the Mini-Versity.

“The belief in the people and the mission ― it means something. Longevity means something. The commitment to the children means something,” Gray said.

It was hard for Gray to see the playground off limits for the children. From a funding standpoint, it was going to cost just as much to remove the old equipment as it would to install new equipment. There was no room in the budget for the expense.

It forced the children to walk a block and a half from the Mini-Versity to Baxter Park ― a public space ― for outdoor play. It wasn't the same as being unrestricted in the safe, fenced-in space of their exclusive playground.

“We have to be cautious,” Gray said. “We’ve had times when we weren’t able to stay because of the environment.”

Mini-Versity staff had to be mindful of their surroundings, who was in the park, the language being used or simply debris and trash left in the park that could be unsafe for the children.

The community provided for LCCC playground

LCCC leadership searched for funding opportunities and found KABOOM!, a national organization with a focus on playground equity, making it possible for all kids to have the same opportunities to play. LCCC applied for a grant and was crestfallen when they were initially turned down. Then, this past spring they got a call telling them they had been selected and that a new playground would soon be theirs.

“The children, parents and staff were ecstatic,” Gray said. “We were getting the resources to do what we needed to do for the children and also to be in compliance.”

The weather was perfect the day KABOOM! team members and more than 150 CarMax employees, along with community volunteers, came together to assemble the playground. Some painted colorful shapes, a train and an alphabet caterpillar across the parking lot. Others anchored poles in concrete, spread gravel, installed slides and placed a merry-go-round.

Where was Antoinette Gray during this time? With the children, of course.

Throughout the day, some of the kids got to stand on the step in front of the entrance where it was safe and take in the action. With arms in the air and big smiles on their faces, they watched their exclusive play place come together.

Once the play surface is poured and dried and the fence installed in the coming weeks, children will get to claim the playground as their own.

Antoinette Gray said it best during her morning speech in front of volunteers, before they got to work.

“This playground, it doesn't mean one thing," she said. "It absolutely means everything, and for that, we are so very grateful.”

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp is the opinion editor. She can be reached via email at BFeldkamp@Gannett.com or on social media @WriterBonnie.