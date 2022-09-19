ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

What's new at the Mu? Children's artwork at center of show

By Margy Vogt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5OIF_0i191n6o00

The Massillon Museum invites the public to view"Artwork by Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon"from Sept. 17 through Nov. 2 in the Museum’s Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery.

About the exhibition

The annual exhibition showcases the children’s artwork, rewards creativity, and raises awareness for the work of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon.

This show will be divided into three age groups and several categories: watercolor, pastel, acrylic paint, collage, mixed media, monochromatic, multi-colored drawing, and group projects. The winners will be recognized with a ribbon next to their artwork and a prize. All members with pieces in the show will receive certificates.

The Boys and Girls Club of Massillon, which serves children ages six through 18, helps young people thrive by focusing on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The Massillon Museum is pleased to collaborate with the organization to enhance the cultural life of the community.

MassMu guests can also view "Missing History of Massillon: Unheard African American Stories; Daric M. Gill: The Absolutes" (through Sept. 21); "Barrie Kaufman: A Fragile Environment" (Oct. 1 through Nov. 30); “Carry On”: A Century of Swing"in the Paul Brown Museum; and Collection Snapshot: Faces of Massillon Business, The Paul Brown/Massillon Tiger Football History Timeline, the Massillon History Gallery, the Immel Circus, Innovators of Massillon, and the Albert E. Hise Fine and Decorative Arts Gallery are always on display. A 1916 Massillon-manufactured Russell steam engine can be seen in the garden on the east side of the building.

Details

What − "Artwork by Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon" Exhibition

When − Sept. 17 through Nov. 2. Show is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Where − MassMu, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon.

massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061.

The Independent

The Independent

