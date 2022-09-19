'First of its kind.' New Torah ark unveiled at Chabad House Jewish Center in Milford

MILFORD — The Chabad House Jewish Center unveiled its new Torah ark during a dedication ceremony on Sept. 11 of the “Community Shul" — its synagogue — which also commemorated 9/11 heroes and the fight against terrorism.

“It took on a whole new meaning… (bringing) together the day that we were going to commemorate the dedication synagogue and… those who were killed in 9/11 and thanking those who are fighting the good battle,” Chabad Rabbi Mendy Kivman said.

Aron Ha-qodesh means "holy ark" in Hebrew, and it is “the focal point of a synagogue,” he said.

The arks are typically ornate cabinets that hold the sacred Torah scrolls used for worship — which, Kivman said, are the most important part of Judaism.

The Torah, the Jewish holy scripture, includes the Five Books of Moses and is believed to have been passed on from God more than 3,000 years ago.

“It is the holiest object that anyone can ever have (and) most people don’t even own one,” Kivman said.

But every synagogue has at least one scroll. The Milford location, at 34 Cedar St. (Route 85), has three that were in need of a new home.

Kivman said the old ark was beautiful but, after being moved to the community center, it no longer filled out the space. Community members raised money to find a new holy ark.

“We were looking high and low to find a nice one," he said. "We wanted something unique."

Eventually, the rabbi’s brother-in-law, Izzy Labkowski, would meet that unique need.

Labkowski, an artist based in Florida, told Kivman that he "doesn’t usually do this type of thing,” but had a vision.

At first, the rabbi did not understand Labkowski’s sketch and did not think it would translate well off the page. But with some trust, the final product was “both very modern and beautiful.”

The ark is made from wood, but gives a 3D illusion that people can walk into it. At the center of the ark, the menorah is engraved in gold and above, made with stone, Labkowski made it look like a sky with stone tablets, similar to those God gave Moses at Mount Sinai.

A curtain depicting the Holy Temple in Jerusalem is scheduled to arrive soon and be the final touch, Kivman said.

“When you’re looking at it," he said, "it’ll be as if you’re walking toward the temple in Jerusalem.”

New ark was a year in the making

It took Labkowski and the company that helped build it more than a year to create and construct the new Torah ark, but it was well worth the wait, Kivman said.

“I’ve been in many synagogues around the world, seen many large, ornamental arks (but) I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.

The previous ark was donated to a new yeshiva — a school that people attend to learn how to be a rabbi — in Brighton called the Smicha Program.

The school opened last summer as a response to the brutal stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who has since recovered.

People of all ages took part in the Sept. 11 ceremony in Milford, organized by the rabbi’s wife, Chabad Co-Director Rochy Kivman. Each Torah was carried from the old ark to the back entrance of the Jewish center by community members from each generation — with the youngest children holding the silver crowns that are on certain Torahs.

Music filled the space as the procession led people to the entrance of the synagogue. A special song sung every Shabbat was echoed by all as the veil covering the new ark was taken off and the Torahs were placed inside.

All were welcome to attend the “community Shul” and, Kivman said, about 25% of the people present were not Jewish.

“Everyone started dancing — it was an amazing feeling of camaraderie between the Jewish and non-Jewish community,” he said.

With the ceremony taking place on Sept. 11, Kivman reminded attendees that goodness and kindness can bring happiness to all.

“On Sept. 11, I felt like it was a nice message to remind everyone that the best way to fight terrorism, and any darkness, is by light,” he said.

The unveiling of the ark also aligns with the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which is Sept. 25-27.

“I felt this was an opportune way to lift people up and feel like you’re somewhere else," Kivman said. "... feel like you’re floating six inches higher.”

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: 'First of its kind.' New Torah ark unveiled at Chabad House Jewish Center in Milford