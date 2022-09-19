Read full article on original website
Related
Russian release, mauling deaths, Superfund plan: Down in Alabama
Two Alabama men released from Russian custody. More charges in a dog-mauling case. A potential plan for polluted neighborhoods in North Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Alabama cities and counties voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries despite long odds in getting one
Securing a license to operate a medical marijuana dispensary might not be as elusive as finding that fictitious gold ticket to tour Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The growing number of business application requests to operate a dispensary is far outpacing the licenses that can be doled out by a state commission next year.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Car stolen from Alabama linked to deadly shooting at Mississippi’s Scarlet Pearl Casino
D’Iberville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a shooting death at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Police Chief Shannon Nobles said. Police responded to the casino parking lot Wednesday morning and found 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig dead inside of his vehicle. Craig, of California, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOJ vs. state, loan relief, license plates: Down in Alabama
An update on the Justice Department’s legal fight against the Alabama trans law. An estimate on how many Alabamians might be in line to receive student-loan relief. Three new license-plate options for your car. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
Alabama Parents Watch Out: Deadly Candy-Like Drugs Making Rounds
As a parent myself it's hard to imagine my kids being hurt or even killed due to them ingesting drugs that they thought were candy. Sadly, that could potentially be the reality for some parents in Alabama with this new wave of deadly drugs. Earlier this year, police in Alabama...
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
2 kids left in hot cars have died in Alabama this year: ‘They are reckless acts’
A Blount County toddler who died after being left in his grandfather’s truck earlier this week is the second child to die in a hot car this year in Alabama. In June, an infant girl was found unresponsive in a car in Cullman County. Authorities at the time did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
LIVE UPDATES: Alabama prepares for execution of Alan Miller
A judge has stayed the lethal injection. Alabama is still preparing to execute Alan Miller.
OPINION: Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco States around the Nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. As a result, at least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So the question is, will […]
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOKV.com
Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police
Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police In a social media post, the police department said: “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.” (NCD)
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
‘Get Help’: Woman says brother is seriously ill in Alabama prison, ADOC says he is getting ‘necessary treatment’
A south Alabama woman is pleading for help for her brother after she says she received photos showing him in dire medical distress in a state prison. Kassie Vaughan’s Facebook post about her brother, Kastellio Vaughan, has been shared more than 12,000 times and has captured the attention of inmate advocate groups.
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
alreporter.com
Possible incarcerated workers strike, protest to happen next week
A number of incarcerated workers within Alabama’s correctional system may go on strike in the coming weeks, according to sources within the Alabama correctional system. The proposed date for the strike and peaceful protest is Sept. 26, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to possible retaliation from the Alabama Department of Corrections. The number of incarcerated individuals who may go on strike remains unknown, but a considerable amount of incarcerated individuals hold jobs inside.
wvtm13.com
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
WTOK-TV
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1