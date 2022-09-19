ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Russian release, mauling deaths, Superfund plan: Down in Alabama

Two Alabama men released from Russian custody. More charges in a dog-mauling case. A potential plan for polluted neighborhoods in North Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
AL.com

DOJ vs. state, loan relief, license plates: Down in Alabama

An update on the Justice Department’s legal fight against the Alabama trans law. An estimate on how many Alabamians might be in line to receive student-loan relief. Three new license-plate options for your car. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Auburn Football#Sewage#Hot Seat
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOKV.com

Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police

Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police In a social media post, the police department said: “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.” (NCD)
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Possible incarcerated workers strike, protest to happen next week

A number of incarcerated workers within Alabama’s correctional system may go on strike in the coming weeks, according to sources within the Alabama correctional system. The proposed date for the strike and peaceful protest is Sept. 26, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to possible retaliation from the Alabama Department of Corrections. The number of incarcerated individuals who may go on strike remains unknown, but a considerable amount of incarcerated individuals hold jobs inside.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy