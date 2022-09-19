$40.9 million expansion planned for The Studio at Corning Museum of Glass

One of the Southern Tier’s busiest tourist destinations will soon be able to accommodate more glass artists and more glassmaking experiences for guests.

A $40.9 million expansion project is planned for The Studio at the Corning Museum of Glass, an effort that will further cement the Steuben County facility as the premier center for international artists and students working in glass.

StudioNEXT, a campaign to support the project, will kick off Oct. 21 with a special event at the Museum.

“We are excited to announce a very special project on Oct. 21 to expand The Studio at The Corning Museum of Glass,” said Karol Wight, CMoG President and Executive Director. “As the world’s leader in sharing the story of glass, it’s the Museum’s privilege and responsibility to push boundaries and break new ground. We look forward to sharing our plans to transform The Studio into the world’s most technologically advanced and foremost center for glass artistry.”

The Studio, CMoG’s glass working school, hosts internationally renowned artists as well as Make Your Own Glass sessions for novices.

Overall, CMoG attracts nearly half a million annual visitors from around the globe, with the campus in Corning already home to the world’s preeminent collection of glass artwork and the foremost library on glass, as well as one of the top glassmaking schools in the world.

The StudioNEXT project aims to expand CMoG’s global reach and its ability to provide unique experiences for visitors, enthusiasts, students and artists, according to documents filed with the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency.

The Studio’s footprint will grow from 24,000 to 60,000 square feet within the existing 1950s building, which has a storied history as the home of the product testing lab for Pyrex and many other iconic consumer products.

The project will create a 120-seat theater and display space for artists and students, and a large-scale kiln-casting center that will be one of a kind in North America.

StudioNEXT will also create space to accommodate a new certificate program in glass. The expansion will offer artists larger working spaces to accommodate higher attendance at the museum while providing more opportunities for the public to make custom glass pieces.

The expanded Studio will include a new tech center with next-generation equipment, a new and larger Make Your Own Glass studio, and a new Residency Center for glass artists.

The Studio gives CMoG visitors the chance to make their own glassworks using flameworking, sandblasting, hot glass working, and fusing techniques through the Make Your Own Glass program. Group Glassmaking programs, meanwhile, are offered to groups of 10 more.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of November 2024 with occupancy beginning in December 2024, according to the IDA application. The Studio will remain open during the expansion and continue to offer a full roster of classes, workshops, and programming, including Make Your Own Glass.

The last major addition to the museum opened in 2015. The 100,000-square-foot Contemporary Art and Design Wing includes a 26,000-square-foot gallery, the largest space in the world dedicated to the presentation of contemporary art in glass.

Industry:Amazon has slowed its nationwide expansion. Will it impact the planned Bath warehouse?

StudioNEXT expected to generate $6.1 million in new annual spending

Corning Property Management owns the facility and has applied for sales tax relief from the Steuben County IDA. Some new infrastructure work, such as energy efficiency projects and other building upgrades, are taxable investments and thus eligible for sales tax exemptions from the IDA.

The IDA is considering sales tax relief of $652,000 on the estimated $8.1 million portion of the project that could be taxed. The IDA may grant its final approval at its September meeting following a public hearing.

The project will preserve 138 jobs, 134 full-time and four part-time. Close to $6 million in grants are earmarked for the project.

City:Corning to start new citywide property revaluation. What it means for assessments

A 2019 study examined the economic impact of The Studio and its impact on CMoG visitation. The study found The Studio had a $5.9 million economic impact on the Southern Tier in 2018. The StudioNEXT expansion project was forecast to create an additional $6.1 million in new annual spending in five years, eventually raising the annual total to $12 million by 2026. The project is also projected to generate 39 new ancillary full-time jobs in the Southern Tier.

The Studio opened at the Corning Museum of Glass in 1996. Today its attractions include artist residencies, live-streamed demos, artist lectures, workshops, courses and hot shop rentals.

Chris Potter can be reached at cpotter@gannett.com or on Twitter @ChrisPotter413. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.