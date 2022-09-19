Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While breaking wave heights will be lower, dangerous rip currents will likely continue through Saturday.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 HOURS AGO