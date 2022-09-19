Effective: 2022-09-22 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Marion, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Clarendon and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elloree, or 10 miles east of Brookdale, moving southeast at 30 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Holly Hill, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Yonder Field, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Blounts Landing, Mill Creek Marina and Campground and Low Falls Landing. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO