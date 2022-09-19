ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Column: What does your shopping cart say about you?

By Elisa K. Pokral
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
I saw this lovely painting of a lady dancing and a little girl imitating her. Imitation is an important way of learning, whether environmental or other learning. However, learning involves not only our visual senses but auditory, olfactory, taste, and kinesthetic, and of course, senses beyond. Kinesthetic or touch is so important.

In Monroe County Solid Waste Management District (District) education, sometimes people have to touch recyclables in order to understand what the materials are. When asked questions about what can be recycled at the District, some objects can be challenging to describe. Words don’t always work, but eyes and hands do.

Think of your computers in learning. We each have our own learning styles. How many of you learn by just someone telling you what to do? How many learn by watching someone, and how many learn by touching the proper key a number of times, as in typing/texting? Contributing to the health of the environment is much like that. Ideally, it takes all of our senses, but if we have limited use of them, in what we see, or how we experience or understand the Earth, it affects our ability to take action to manifest a healthier world.

Check out District education options for schools and other groups at gogreendistrict.com/education and email epokral@mcswmd.org.

What are you showing others with your daily routine and lifestyle, whether at work or at home? Does your business offer recycling and composting? The District’s Green Business Network can help with recycling, and the Earthkeeperscompost.com partnership with food waste.

Do you conscientiously ask how and what waste can be reduced? When hosting events, do you use reusable plates, utensils, and cups, instead of disposables? What are you teaching or modeling for others?

When you demonstrate generosity, do you wrap items or do you find innovative ways to wrap items within items, use newspaper that can be recycled, or reusable gift bags or recyclable boxes? Do you save a stash of recyclable boxes and/or wrapping paper for other times? If taking these items to the District’s recycling center, place wrapping paper in the newspaper bin, cardboard in the cardboard bin. One type of wrapping paper that cannot be recycled is foil wrap, yet plain foil, if clean, can be placed in the aluminum bin.

Ever thought of what your shopping cart tells others? Although shopping carts don’t talk, your purchases do! It’s a fun pastime observing others when you’re waiting in line, and can be quite humorous, as in purchases of junk food and toilet paper. It's not humorous, however, to show no concern for life, like when packing your purchases in plastic bags instead of a planet-friendly alternative, like reusable ones. Plastic bags and other hazardous items show no concern for life.

Do you purchase items from companies that are responsible environmental stewards in packaging? Cardboard is commonly recycled but with cardboard, look at the text on cardboard packaging to see if it has recycled content in it. If it states a percentage of recycled fiber, that’s a plus for the company. Also, purchase reusable or recyclable packaging, rather than disposables, which are trashed.

When you use your purchasing power, companies take note. Shopping cart analysis includes who has health on their minds and who doesn’t. Over-packaged items are another example of this. Nutrition in over-packaged foods, like cereals or juices in small containers, tend to have more salts and sugars in them and are more expensive. Real food tends not to have packaging. Environmentally friendly choices are also often the healthier ones for our bodies, minds, and the whole world.

Elisa Pokral is the community outreach coordinator for the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District — gogreendistrict.com.

