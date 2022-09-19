ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Most people in Delaware prisons come from poorer, minority-heavy cities, new report shows

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Most people incarcerated from cities in Delaware are from Wilmington, Dover and Seaford, a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative found.

Prison gerrymandering — the practice of counting incarcerated people as residents of the prison rather than where they’re from in the census — was outlawed in Delaware in 2010. This allows think tanks like the non-profit Prison Policy Initiative to determine where most of the people in Delaware’s prisons are actually from. The calculations are based on data from the 2020 census and information provided by prisons about the majority of their population.

The findings paint a grim — but not unexpected — picture: People incarcerated in Delaware often come from cities with higher poverty rates and more Black residents.

RELATED: Despite stark disparities for Black prisoners, Delaware leaders say change is possible

Which Delaware cities had the highest and lowest incarceration rates?

Wilmington has the highest incarceration rate of any city in Delaware, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. Over 1% of residents are incarcerated; and with the largest population in the state, the think tank has given Wilmington the “dubious distinction” of having the most people actually incarcerated in addition to the highest rate.

Excluding towns, Seaford has the second highest incarceration rate in the state — 748 people behind bars per 100,000 residents. It’s followed by Dover, which had 680 people incarcerated per 100,000 residents as of 2020.

These three cities have more in common than incarceration rates. All of them have greater percentages of Black residents and people in poverty than the state’s averages. Minority residents are more likely to be arrested for low-level offenses, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Report.

POLICING: How many officers patrol your community? Take a look at staffing at local departments

Newark had the lowest incarceration rate of Delaware’s cities — less than a third of the state’s average. Unlike the higher-ranking cities on the list, Newark’s population is only 9% Black.

These disparities show up in the incarcerated population, too. In Delaware, a state where the Black population accounts fo 22% of residents, Black people make up 60% of prisoners.

High incarceration rates aren’t limited to Delaware’s larger cities. While the total population of towns like Blades and Laurel in Sussex County may be small, the rate of incarceration is still far above the state’s average.

In Blades, data shows that residents are incarcerated twice as often as the rest of the state. In Laurel, the statistic jumps to triple. No residents of small towns like Dewey Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island were reported incarcerated in 2020.

MORE ON PRISONS: Prison policy change makes sick prisoners needlessly suffer, says lawsuit

Disparities in Delaware’s prison population are not a new phenomenon. They’re so stark that the government even commissioned a report about the root causes of the inequalities and created a committee to address them − one that never filed a final report.

Cities and towns with higher rates of incarceration can suffer a variety of adverse effects, the Prison Policy Initiative said. These can include shorter life expectancy, lower test scores and worse mental and physical health.

“Going to prison is life-altering,” said Haneef Salaam, an activist with the Delaware American Civil Liberties Union. “Life after prison includes huge obstacles to finding long-term employment and safe and stable housing, which leads to negative impacts on lifetime earnings, community involvement and family structures.”

Explore more data from the report here.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Most people in Delaware prisons come from poorer, minority-heavy cities, new report shows

Comments / 61

Jeremiah Hopkins
3d ago

I grew up in a minority , cash strapped family. I even have been incarcerated. But I made better choices from that and did great things since.

Reply(4)
35
Chuck_
3d ago

And they all have one thing in common. They all broke the law and I guarantee you it wasn't stealing a loaf of bread to feed their families. The trashy left needs to quit making excuses just for votes. Pathetic.

Reply(8)
27
slots
3d ago

I was poor growing up n my father was a single parent with 6 girls n none of us ever seen a jail it's the way your parent raise you

Reply(1)
16
Delaware LIVE News

Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court

Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Trail Club preparing to 'Hike Across Delaware'

Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Jake Wells

Delaware residents to get payment of up to $600

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

A look at Brandywine’s city vs. suburban test scores

A look at the test scores of Brandywine School District’s elementary schools shows why the state is focusing only on Wilmington children in its proposal for a program to raise student achievement in the city. Brandywine school board member Kristin Pidgeon this week questioned why Brandywine’s other eight elementaries – all in suburban schools – are not included in the ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Dover Hosts Governor's Central Delaware Career Expo

DOVER, Del.- The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo was held on Sept. 21 at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover. The one day event gave community members the opportunity to explore a wide range of career fields. Delaware has been dealing with a labor shortage driven by the...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Well-being initiative expanding to Kent County

The Community Well-being Initiative (CWBI) launched last year by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) in New Castle County is being expanded to serve residents of Kent County. The announcement was made on Monday, September 19, 2022, as part of the State Opioid Response and Recovery Conference...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Two Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Sarah Campbell of Dover, Delaware and 29-year-old Davonta Brown of Woodside, Delaware for drug and weapon offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Punkin' Truckin'

A tractor trailer hauling pumpkins crashed coming off the northbound Route 896 ramp to northbound I-95 causing more than twelve hours of traffic tie ups. Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The rig ran off the highway and...
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Bankruptcy for Chester? Not So Fast, Says Mayor

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland at a 2021 press conference.Image via Media NewsGroup. Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland disagrees with the state-appointed receiver for Chester, who talked about declaring bankruptcy for the city, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
CHESTER, PA
WBOC

An abundance of humanitarian aid awaited migrants

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While a group of migrants did not land in a plane at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown on Tuesday, there was no shortage of volunteers and support waiting to welcome them with open arms. Pastor Rene Knight is originally from the Dominican Republic and is currently the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
NEW CASTLE, DE
FOXBusiness

Delaware port operator owes $21M in damages related to buyout dispute

The company that privatized operations at the port of Wilmington several years ago owes more than $21 million in damages for breaching an agreement to buy the port’s former stevedoring firm, a Delaware judge ruled Monday. Vice Chancellor Lori Will also found GT USA Wilmington in contempt for violating...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation

UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Alexa Giacobbo joins Dedicated to Women OB-GYN practice

Dedicated to Women announced Dr. Alexa Giacobbo has joined its practice in the Milford office, where she is accepting new patients. Giacobbo comes to Dedicated to Women from Pennsylvania, where she completed medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency training at LeHigh Valley Health Network. Giacobbo served as chief resident and won numerous educational and surgical honors including the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons’ Outstanding MIS resident award. After completing residency in June 2022, Giacobbo relocated to southern Delaware with her husband Aaron and dog Scout.
MILFORD, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

