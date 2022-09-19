ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Pitts: Fayetteville bonds for police, fire, sidewalks on the ballot

By Myron B. Pitts, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9IwV_0i1918CO00

Fayetteville is not friendly for pedestrians. That is no state secret.

A few years ago, we ranked dead last for cities our size in terms of walkability, according to Walk Score, a company that offers transportation and walkability improvement services.

I don’t pay attention to every survey that is negative toward Fayetteville. Many are marketing tools based on a narrow metric or set of metrics that can be skewed by one out-of-whack figure.

PROPERTY TAXESWhat's at stake if Fayetteville residents vote to pay more in property taxes in November?

Still.

Though we may not be dead last, our low Walk Score tracks with what I have seen and heard about a lack of safety for walkers — and bikers. I know a cyclist who has been hit twice. He survived both incidents, but one collision knocked him unconscious, and he does not remember anything about it.

City officials are looking to build more sidewalks and possibly bike lanes and paths, too, as well as do some road re-surfacing.

They hope we city voters will pass three bonds. They include:

• A public infrastructure bond at $25 million to help cover the above items;

• A public safety bond at $60 million that could include a new 911 call center, new fire stations and renovations of existing stations, and expansion of the Fayetteville Police Department training academy; and

• A housing opportunity bond at $12 million that could include a housing trust fund, home ownership programs and new housing programs.

Passing the bonds will raise taxes, somewhere around 4 cents or less on property tax rates. That means someone whose home is valued at $200,000 would pay about $6.67 a month or $80 a year, the city says at its bond information website.

I think voters should go for it. That is not a lot of increase to help deal with some long-standing needs. Affordable housing in particular is reaching a critical point not just in Fayetteville but in most cities of any size.

Homelessness, already a challenge in our community, typically follows a crisis in affordable housing. We have seen that happen in many places across the country.

As for the bonds and whether they are worth it, don’t go by me. Go ask more about them directly from city officials.

Several bond information events are scheduled, with the next one set for 6 p.m. Monday at E.E. Miller Recreation Center at 1347 Rim Road.

The rest of the schedule:

  • Sept. 20 at 5:45 p.m. at G.B. Myers Recreation Center, 1018 Rochester Dr.
  • Sept. 21 at 5:45 p.m. at Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St.
  • Sept. 22 at 5:45 p.m. at J.S. Spivey Recreation Center, 500 Fisher St.
  • Sept. 23 at 5:45 p.m. at Westover Recreation Center, 267 Bonanza Dr.
  • Sept. 27 at 5:45 p.m. at Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave.
  • Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Pine Forest Recreation Center, 6901 Ramsey St.
  • Sept. 30 at 5:45 p.m. at Tokay Senior Fitness Center, 328 Hamilton St.
  • Oct. 3 at 5:45 p.m. at College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road
  • Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m. at Stoney Point Recreation Center, 7411 Rockfish Road
  • Oct. 5 at 5:45 p.m. at Massey Hill Recreation Center, 1612 Camden Road
  • Oct. 6 at 5:45 p.m. at Fayetteville Senior Center, 739 Blue St.
  • Oct. 12 at 5:45 p.m. at Lake Rim Recreation Center, 1455 Hoke Loop Road

Sidewalks are not cheap and other things I learned

Earlier this month, I took part in “City Circuit,” where city officials took us around to show us a few places where the bond would be helpful. They had people talk to us about how it would help city residents.

One thing I learned on the tour is, that as expensive as roads are to build, sidewalks are no slouch in that department, either. They would be covered in the $25 million infrastructure bond.

“About seven-and-a-half-million of that proposed 25 would be for sidewalk construction, which would encompass about 15 miles,” said Lee Jernigan, city traffic engineer. “It’s generally about $500,000 a mile to build sidewalks.”

He said new sidewalks would be laid at different places around the city, noting that the money would not cover all the need.

“It would focus mainly on our thoroughfare streets and connecting gaps between current sidewalks,” he said. “Adding sidewalks on another side of the street where maybe it’s on one side of the street.”

Connecting gaps. Yes, I like that. We long-time residents know how a sidewalk in the city can be going along nicely, then it just … stops.

Jernigan said the bond money would speed projects up, by about five years.

The city estimates that funding its projects through the bond will save $2.5 million over time.

Public safety

Another thing I learned — the city’s 911 call center handles more calls than you might have thought — 500 or 600 a day. We dropped by there for City Circuit.

“We’ve seen days when we’ve had upward of 700 — and that’s just 911, not the administrative calls,” said Lisa Reid, the city’s 911 communications manager.

And while I expected Saturday would be a big day for calls, another day stands out, too.

“For some reason, Mondays,” Reid says. “I guess everybody had a great weekend, then Monday we get a lot of calls. So we never know.”

She said staff in the center need more space; ideally, double the current 5,600 square feet.

Police Chief Gina Hawkins, in an interview later, called the 911 center a “crucial priority.”

“That is your first connection to us — public safety. They have saved lives. They have provided crucial information to firefighters and to us.”

She said the 911 communicators are trained to deescalate situations.

“They are truly our lifeline.”

The city in its pro-bond literature says the public safety enhancements will improve response time. That would obviously be a good thing.

Increased public safety is another thing I have heard people talk about a great deal around here.

I guess now’s the chance to put some money where our mouths are at.

The best things in life are free, but not every good or useful thing is free.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville

Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
cbs17

Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Affordable Housing#Public Infrastructure#Walk Score
cbs17

Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Marketing
richmondobserver

1 charged, 2 sought in Rockingham drug investigation

ROCKINGHAM — Police charged one individual and have obtained arrest warrants for two others in relation to a narcotics investigation at a local apartment complex. Last week, the Rockingham Police Department — with help from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WECT

Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday. According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy