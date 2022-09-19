ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette's Caterpillar facility celebrates 40th anniversary

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. − When Lafayette's Caterpillar facility recently marked its 40th anniversary, one employee could say she's been there for every decade.

Exclusive tours and interviews with employees marked the recent celebrations.

Caterpillar's life-long employee, four decades strong

Jan Watson, compliance & internal control coordinator, has worked in various jobs at Lafayette's Caterpillar facility since the very beginning in 1982. During the last four decades, many changes have been observed by Watson.

"I hired-in when we were still in a temporary office," Watson said. "...It's massive the number of things that have changed. When I first hired in, we had one computer in a big computer room...We have incorporated many different systems over the years and there's always room to grow. But I was involved in a lot of different processes that we set up within Caterpillar."

The Lafayette-based Caterpillar facility does not make the large CAT machines that most people would recognize. Instead, the factory creates engines like the G3600 and G3500 series engines that are used as backup power for utilities and internet providers, mining equipment such as dozers and trucks, and more.

Watson reflected on what keeps an employee happy and satisfied staying with the same company for forty years.

"I think my favorite part is the people," Watson said. "We've have had phenomenal people over the years. As we started out, we were all trying to learn. We were not only learning Caterpillar but we were learning the processes, we were learning about each other, how our jobs interacted with everybody else's.

"So we basically started out as a big family and we each learned from each other. And we found that we have to have everyone working together to get to a common goal."

Another career-long Caterpillar employee

Joe Markun, large power systems operations vice president, has been with Caterpillar for 35 years and at the Lafayette facility for eight years.

Markun spoke on behalf of what he believes Lafayette's facility celebrating forty years means for the company, the area and its employees.

"To me, it's a big deal for Caterpillar," Markun said. "Forty years in one community. We started here in 1982 with one engine. Now we're up to three different engine platforms. It's been a great place not only as a company but as a community. The people that work here call this home. And so for us to be here for forty years, all the employees that we've had for those 40 years, that's what's made us successful."

Caterpillar's world-wide reach

The engine's produced at Caterpillar's Lafayette facility travel far beyond the Greater Lafayette facility.

"Some of the primary areas that we serve, rail is one," Markun said. "...This is gas compression behind me, a 3600, this will go in the gas industry...We go into rail, tugboats, and marine (fields). So those applications throughout the world that we serve...We service the world from the Lafayette location."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

