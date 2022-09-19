ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

As Fayetteville feels effects of turkey shortage, consumers could see holiday price hike

By Taylor Shook, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHZfK_0i1916Qw00

Supply chain issues and the bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkeys at Fayetteville grocery stores and restaurants. Some say consumers should brace for a holiday turkey shortage, or at least be prepared to pay more per pound.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that since February, 5.4 million turkeys across 38 states were killed due to highly pathogenic avian influenza exposure, commonly referred to as bird flu. The disease, spread mostly by wild bird migration, is lethal to commercial poultry but poses little threat to humans.

Turkey is big business in North Carolina which is the second-largest turkey-producing state in the nation with more than 31 million turkeys produced annually. Luckily, the state was not hit as hard as some areas in the upper Midwest, said Beth Breeding, National Turkey Federation spokesperson.

Dressed-up dinnerBookmark these five fancy restaurants near Fayetteville for your next special occasion

Craft beer explained:Fayetteville brewer answers frequently asked questions

Nine poultry farms in Johnston and Wayne counties experienced outbreaks of the bird flu in March and April. It resulted in the loss of 110,000 turkeys and 371,000 chickens, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Commercial Services.

Early last month, the disease was eliminated on all farms in the state and no new cases were reported for 28 days in the state, the release said.

Breeding said Friday that state turkey farmers are remaining vigilant to limit the spread, with farms implementing enhanced biosecurity practices.

“It’s definitely been a difficult year to be a turkey farmer,” she said.

Potential Thanksgiving turkey shortage

Area grocery stores are feeling the effects of the turkey shortage, and it may affect consumers’ holiday menus. Carlie C’s IGA Meat Director Scott Satterfield said he expects the area grocery chain to receive far fewer whole frozen turkeys than in years past.

“The way it looks right now, we’re going to have half of what we normally have,” he said.

Typically, turkey producers have enough stock in cold storage by January to put a bird on every Thanksgiving table, but the bird flu put that in jeopardy this year because affected facilities must kill the birds, sanitize equipment and halt production for six to eight months, Satterfield said.

He said he expects to have enough turkeys for everyday customers, but the store won’t be able to fulfill large orders from churches and food banks like in the past.

Also, prices will be higher, Satterfield said.

“When you have limited quantities, the price rises,” he said.

Breeding said that consumers with freezer space should consider buying their holiday birds now.

“Our recommendation is to go ahead and buy a frozen turkey,” she said. “There’s no reason not to.”

Out of this world:Chillz Intergalactic Donuts in Fayetteville closed. What's next for the food truck?

Ditch Netflix:9 date-worthy restaurants in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurant feels the effects of the turkey shortage

At least one area restaurant is feeling the pinch of the turkey shortage. Basil Hasapis, the owner of the Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop, said he had to make big changes because suppliers can only fulfill 60-70% of his whole raw turkey orders.

The menus at the restaurant’s two locations on Bingham and Owen drives will remain unchanged, but the location downtown on Person Street is pivoting away from turkey to a quesadilla menu in response to supply issues. It will operate under a new name, the Quesadilla Gallery, expected to open Tuesday.

Quesadillas aren’t new to the restaurant; they were on the menu before Hasapis streamlined offerings during the pandemic shutdown.

Hasapis said he began to see turkey order fulfillment issues starting early this summer and expects them to continue through early 2023. The bird shortage is exacerbated by other supply chain challenges like labor shortages, he said.

“This one is significantly more serious than years past because there are so many shortages not related to the turkey itself,” Hasapis said.

Ground turkey and deli meat have higher margins than whole turkeys. Meat processors prioritize those products over whole turkeys, which is why the market isn’t experiencing the same issues with those products, Hasapis said. His restaurants were hit hard because they use whole raw turkeys.

He said the current downtown location will continue to serve quesadillas with no expectation of converting it back to a turkey shop. But, Hasapis hopes to open another Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop downtown in the future.

Since Hasapis announced the change, he said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive and many customers were excited to see quesadillas back on the menu.

“We’ve persevered very well through this whole thing. Customers understand and have been very positive with the change,” he said.

Food, dining and business reporter Taylor Shook can be reached at tshook@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Turkey, NC
wbtw.com

Cold front on deck for tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and humidity will continue to hang out for today as well as the sun. Temperatures will be in the low-90s for the Pee Dee with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s. The Grand Strand will be closer to average in the mid-80s, but it will still feel like the low-90s due to dewpoints in the upper-60s.
FLORENCE, SC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The seventh named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Gaston has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northeast at 17 miles per hour. The storm will continue moving to the northeast...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Airport Wins In Top Category For ‘Best Large Airports’

Which North Carolina airport is going to take the top spot? Charlotte and Raleigh always battle to make it on these top lists. So let’s get into it and find out. After the chaos of summer travel most folks dread going to the airport these days, and that’s pretty evident in a new report, which says airport satisfaction is totally on the decline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
cbs17

Slow down! Raleigh drops downtown speed limit to 25 mph

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — City Council wants drivers to slow down in downtown Raleigh — and it got its wish. The council on Tuesday dropped the speed limit in the city’s downtown course to 25 miles per hour. The impacted roads span from Glenwood South to East Street and Peace Street to Hoke Street.
RALEIGH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Unrestrained Driver is 17 Fatality Here

Monday’s wreck at N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 might not have been deadly had the driver been wearing a seatbelt. The Highway Patrol reported that Deshawn Ford, 27, of Paddlefish Drive, Fayetteville, was pronounced dead on the scene after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker. The tanker, driven James Rufus Austin of Wilmington, was slowing for the stoplight at U.S. 74 and N.C. 87 when Ford collided with the tractor trailer. The crash blocked the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 while Ford was extricated from the wreckage.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Overturned Pickup Strikes Fuel Tanker

SELMA – One person received minor injuries in a three vehicle accident around 8:00am Wednesday on Buffalo Road at US 70 in Selma. A pickup truck and SUV collided on Buffalo Road, causing the pickup truck to spin and overturn into the side of a fuel tanker at the intersection.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Sandwich#Bird Migration#Thanksgiving#Ground Turkey#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Craft#Breeding
WRAL News

Triangle’s booming Indian American community lobbies RDU for direct flight to India – here’s why

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
MORRISVILLE, NC
CBS 17

NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Netflix
Up and Coming Weekly

Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville

Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Blind puppy needs new home

This beautiful female Weimaraner was born blind and is looking for her forever home. She was born May 18, is UTD on vaccines, and will be spayed soon. She is sweet, gets around well, and is good with dogs and people. Right now she is located in South Carolina, but...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy