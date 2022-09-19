ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Poetry organization hosting community cookout in Fayetteville on Oct.1

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiNGc_0i1915YD00

A Fayetteville poetry group is hosting a community cookout next month at Brentwood Elementary School.

Lost Voices Empire, a local mentorship organization established in 2015, is holding the cookout from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Andre Sansbury Jr., who grew up in Fayetteville, said he founded the group in order to share his love of writing poetry with others.

“It was really just a mentorship organization, to utilize our poetry for a bigger purpose,” he said.

A DICKENS HOLIDAY FESTIVALUncanceled: Fayetteville Downtown Alliance to keep annual A Dickens Holiday festival going

NATURAL HAIR EXPOFayetteville event celebrates, educates natural hair community

Lost Voices Empire works with the Purpose Through Poetry program, which is sponsored by the Arts Council of Fayetteville | Cumberland County.

The arts council supports individual creativity, cultural preservation, economic development, and lifelong learning through art. Lost Voices Empire recently performed at Fayetteville State University through the program.

Sansbury said before he found poetry, he felt as though he didn't have a voice.

“I was trying to give a message, but I was losing my voice,” he said. “I wanted people to know that their voice truly has a purpose and power.”

The poems are centered around social justice, history, and the Black community.

Sansbury said that the only news shared on social media are instances of murder, gun violence and drug abuse. He wants uplifting events like the cookout to be shared.

“I just wanted to do something positive, to be honest, so I put together this cookout to just give people the time to come to one place,” he said.

Sanbury said he hopes the cookout encourages the community to strive for more. It is sponsored by Kimora’s Places, Kinlaws Supermarket, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Sonic Drive-In on Skibo Road, Kourtney's Things, Nelson Orthodontics, the Felton J. Capel Arena, Food Lion on Fayeteville Road in Raeford, Leecm0 cutz at One Stop Barbershop and The Insurance Lady.

“Just know that somebody cares about you and somebody out here trying to do something positive, and hopefully being able to give some influence to others to kind of follow suit so that we can do better as a community,” he said.

The event is free and there will be music, food and activities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

International Folk Festival celebrates cultural diversity

The region's longest-running multicultural event is back after a two-year hiatus to bring people together to celebrate cultural diversity. The Arts Council of Fayetteville & Cumberland County invites everyone to gather as one community for its 44th Annual International Folk Festival. The anticipated three-day event will take place from Friday,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

Lumberton native honored at NCNA Annual Convention

RALEIGH — Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh Sept. 15-16 for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th Annual Convention. The event primarily provides an opportunity for professional development, continuing education, and networking, while also serving as a chance to honor nurses and those outside the profession who have made significant impacts on healthcare.
RALEIGH, NC
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

New ECSU 10-year master plan to create safer pedestrian-friendly environment. According to an article, the Board of Trustees at Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC, approved a 10-year master plan that is “more pedestrian friendly campus and develops a cohesive and expanded footprint for the university.”. “ECSU’s student...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
raleighmag.com

33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28

9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Raeford, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
Veronica Charnell Media

The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina

Photo courtesy of McDonald's /Celebration of Gospel TourMcDonald's. This year's event will feature choirs and bands in each city. The highly anticipated annual gospel music tour returns in person this year, featuring some of today’s award-winning gospel and urban artists.The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is returning live this September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. This year’s Tour features award-winning gospel and urban inspirational artists, including Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the event.
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville

Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law

SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
SMITHFIELD, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimora
cbs17

New music venue planned for south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
RALEIGH, NC
thegatorseye.com

School Needs To Be Later.

In 2019, The Gators Eye had written an article on why school should start later. There were reasons listed such as adolescents needing more sleep and car crash rates increasing. It was stated in the article that people had already sent in their opinions to Wake County and have tried petitioning for Wake County schools to start after 8:30 am. 3 years later, nothing has changed.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Selma & Selma Railroads Days Committee Announces 2022 Railroad Days Parade Grand Marshal

SELMA – The Selma Railroad Days Committee is proud to announce this year’s Parade Grand Marshal is Pastor Todd Daniels of Selma Baptist Church. Pastor Todd Daniels began his ministry at Selma Baptist Church (SBC) on January 6, 2019. One of the first things he did was to do a prayer walk around downtown, stopping on each street corner and praying that God would bring revitalization to the town.
SELMA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Found Poetry#The Cookout#Art
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
newbernnow.com

North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm

Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy