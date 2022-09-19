ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was the Player of the Week for Week 5 of high school football?

By Hendrix Magley, Kyle Sokeland, Treasure Washington and Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE — Now at the midway point of the high school football season, standout performances have earned North Posey, Bosse, Tell City and South Spencer players the much-coveted Courier & Press Player of the Week honors.

Who will get your vote for Week 5?

Here are the nominees:

Weston Aigner, Castle

The senior wide receiver hauled in two first half touchdowns and finished with 91 receiving yards for Castle in an important 35-21 SIAC win over Vincennes Lincoln.

Jackson Clowers, Mount Vernon

The junior had eight catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns while also snagging an interception on defense in the Wildcats’ 42-7 victory over Forest Park.

Sean DeLong, Gibson Southern

The junior notched two interceptions defensively and had a rushing touchdown as Gibson Southern remained unbeaten with a 24-14 win at Southridge.

Drew Martin, Mater Dei

The senior was all over the place defensively for the Wildcats in a 27-7 win at Jasper with a fumble recovery touchdown and an interception.

Colton Stowers, Washington

The sophomore quarterback threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns while running for another touchdown in the first half as the Hatchets snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 41-0 shutout of Pike Central.

Roland Vera Jr., Reitz

Playing at quarterback, the junior notched 187 passing yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another score in the Panthers’ 44-0 shutout of Central.

Who was your high school football Player of the Week for Sept. 16?

If the poll doesn't load, refresh/reload the page. Vote as many times as you like. Voting ends Thursday at 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Who was the Player of the Week for Week 5 of high school football?

