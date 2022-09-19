ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Athens-Clarke commission supports March election for District 2 seat

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
The Athens-Clarke County Commission approved a resolution Thursday evening that calls for a special election in March 2023 to fill the District 2 seat that was vacated by the recent resignation of Mariah Parker.

The resolution is not binding to the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections, which has final say on the election date, but commissioners noted the administrative difficulties that would arise from having a special election coinciding with the November general election.

District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright said she would hope the Board of Elections would settle on the March election date.

Back: Mariah Parker resigns from the Athens-Clarke commission effective Wednesday

A major problem faced by this election, according to Mayor Kelly Girtz, is that a significant redistricting of the seats in Athens-Clarke takes place next year. The realignment of district seats places many voters in the current District 2 seat into another district.

The resolution that passed unanimously notes that a March election would give candidates time to prepare for the election under the new district alignment.

Commissioners also noted they listened to a recent Board of Elections meeting and learned about the administrative problems and logistics that would be faced by having the special election in November.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this month he received and accepted the resignation by Parker, who cited that they are currently residing outside the boundaries of her District 2 seat.

The letter was effective Sept. 8.

Parker, who was first took office 2018 when she elected to fill Harry Sims seat after he resigned to run for mayor, was re-elected in 2021 for a four-year term.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke commission supports March election for District 2 seat

