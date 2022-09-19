Hopewell Twp. hosts scarecrow contest

HOPEWELL TWP. − Cool-looking scarecrows will be celebrated in the township.

The township will host “Scarecrows of Hopewell,” a scarecrow-making contest open to individuals, families, friends, classes, clubs, teams, scouts or anyone else that wants to join the fun.

The event takes place 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Hopewell Community Park, Pavilion No. 3.

The township will provide wooden frames, straw, burlap bags and twine.

Items available for use: Large safety pins, large Sharpie markers/paint sticks and pipe cleaners, rubber bands, duct tape, Gorilla glue and scissors.

Participants will be asked to bring clothes and any accessories they will need for their scarecrow.

Once completed, photographs will be taken, and the scarecrows will be put on Facebook for votes.

Prizes are:

First place: $200 and one free pavilion rental.

Second place: $100 and one free pavilion rental.

Third place: Sarris Chocolate gift basket ($50 value) and one free pavilion rental.

The scarecrows will then be placed throughout the township.

Photos of the scarecrows will be placed on a flier for residents to print, or pick up from the municipal building, on which they will be asked to note where they found them throughout the township. Anyone who finds them all and returns their flyer by Oct 28 to the municipal building at 1700 Clark Blvd. will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card from a Hopewell Township business.

Participants will be asked to retrieve their scarecrows on Oct 30, so they can decorate their homes for trick or treat on Oct. 31.

For questions, contact Nora Janicki, Hopewell community outreach supervisor, at njanicki@hopewelltwp.com or 724-378-1460, ext. 100.

Registration for the event ends Sept. 30..

Coffee and hot chocolate will be available.