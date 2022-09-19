ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, PA

Hopewell Twp. hosts scarecrow contest

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoBVa_0i190wqK00

HOPEWELL TWP. − Cool-looking scarecrows will be celebrated in the township.

The township will host “Scarecrows of Hopewell,” a scarecrow-making contest open to individuals, families, friends, classes, clubs, teams, scouts or anyone else that wants to join the fun.

The event takes place 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Hopewell Community Park, Pavilion No. 3.

The township will provide wooden frames, straw, burlap bags and twine.

Items available for use: Large safety pins, large Sharpie markers/paint sticks and pipe cleaners, rubber bands, duct tape, Gorilla glue and scissors.

Participants will be asked to bring clothes and any accessories they will need for their scarecrow.

Once completed, photographs will be taken, and the scarecrows will be put on Facebook for votes.

Prizes are:

First place: $200 and one free pavilion rental.

Second place: $100 and one free pavilion rental.

Third place: Sarris Chocolate gift basket ($50 value) and one free pavilion rental.

The scarecrows will then be placed throughout the township.

Photos of the scarecrows will be placed on a flier for residents to print, or pick up from the municipal building, on which they will be asked to note where they found them throughout the township. Anyone who finds them all and returns their flyer by Oct 28 to the municipal building at 1700 Clark Blvd. will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card from a Hopewell Township business.

Participants will be asked to retrieve their scarecrows on Oct 30, so they can decorate their homes for trick or treat on Oct. 31.

For questions, contact Nora Janicki, Hopewell community outreach supervisor, at njanicki@hopewelltwp.com or 724-378-1460, ext. 100.

Registration for the event ends Sept. 30..

Coffee and hot chocolate will be available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopewell, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Scarecrow#Sharpie
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy