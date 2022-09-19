ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Police Unity Tour rider gets new bicycle thanks to Facebook post

By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTh6i_0i190vxb00

YARMOUTH — A Yarmouth Police Department Facebook post has helped unite Dara Gannon with a new bicycle.

Gannon lost her Specialized Diverge bicycle a week ago when she was on her way to train for the Police Unity Tour. The bike fell off her car at mile marker 7.2 on Route 25, about 3 miles north of the Bourne Bridge.

By the time she was able to get off the highway and go back to pick it up — the space of about 14 minutes, according to Yarmouth Police Department Chief Frank Frederickson — the bicycle was gone. Frederickson posted the notice with the hope the bicycle would be returned.

The 54 cm 1 model was specifically fitted to Gannon by Jeffrey Craddock at Sea Sports in Hyannis. Models of the Diverge run into the thousands of dollars.

“It wasn’t a Huffy,” Frederickson said, referring to a widely available and moderately priced brand.

But while Gannon's bike wasn’t returned, it has been replaced. The donor wishes to remain anonymous, Frederickson said.

Dara Gannon is the wife of Sgt. Sean Gannon, a K9 officer killed in the line of duty on April 12, 2018, while serving a search warrant in the Town of Barnstable.

From the archives:Dara Gannon rides in honor of husband

She uses the bike to participate in the Police Unity Tour, a ride that raises awareness of law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty. Ride participants are required to raise money, which is used to support the families of slain officers, Frederickson said.

Nine chapters and nearly 2,600 members nationwide make the trip annually, according to the tour’s website. More than $33 million has been raised since the tour’s inception in 1997. Gannon was training with the New Bedford Unity Tour group for the ride to Washington, D.C.

Frederickson’s post has been shared 825 times. He said it wasn’t surprising that someone stepped up.

“It shows how many good people there are,” he said.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @DeniseCoffeyCCT.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Hyannis storefront shot out with BBs…

HYANNIS – Barnstable police officers responded to the Cape Cod Caribbean Cafe at 18 Center Street early this morning (around 12:30 a.m.) to investigate after the cafe’s front entrance was shot out with BBs. The front doors and at least one side window appear to have been damaged...
HYANNIS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Washington, MA
City
Yarmouth, MA
State
Washington State
City
Barnstable, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Kayaker rescued after capsizing off Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A kayaker was rescued after reportedly capsizing off Wood Neck Beach about 10 AM Thursday. The victim was able to climb onto a moored sailboat until rescuers arrived in the fire boat and brought him back to shore. He was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Police Warn of SWAT Training Event at Starlight Motel

Wareham Police are giving residents a heads up about some SWAT activity that will be taking place in town on Wednesday. According to a Wareham Police Facebook post that was posted at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, the department is teaming up with the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) for a training event on Wednesday.
WAREHAM, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Police#Unity Tour#Cape Cod#Specialized
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Animal Shelter News

Fido is at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter waiting for a home. Fido, also known as Bananas, is a young adult neutered male Dalmation. He is friendly with people and other dogs and has a great deal of energy. We are working on his manners, but he is still too rambunctious for young children. Fido would enjoy a large fenced yard and a canine companion.
REHOBOTH, MA
CBS Boston

13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament

BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
nbcboston.com

Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death

A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound

BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy