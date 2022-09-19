ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Pickleball leads to love-love game, set, marriage

By Kathy Borlik
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANQt6_0i190tC900

What in the world is pickleball? Is it one word or two? Is it a sport? Do you need a jar of gherkins to participate?

And then again, where have you been?

It is a rapidly growing indoor and outdoor racquet/paddle sport. It got its start in 1965, but it has really caught on in the last few years.

For Jean Conner and Paul Schaefer, both of Osceola, it was a way to find new love. (Insert smile and long sigh.) Here’s the delightful story.

Wait, let’s explain more about pickleball, and then back to the love story. (In television, that is called a tease.)

Pickleball is played on a smaller version of a tennis court. It is a 20-by-44 foot area. Joel Pritchard, who later served as a representative in Congress from Washington state, came up with the idea to entertain the kids who complained about nothing to do. He, along with two friends, devised the game and developed the rules.

Places to play:South Bend parks go 'all-in' on pickleball with renovations to athletic courts

It is now the state sport of Washington.

The players use a paddle and a perforated polymer ball. There is a net. There are rules.

The name is derived from a crew sport term for oarsmen who are chosen as leftovers from other boats. OK, we will trust them. Some of us don’t know much about crew, rowing or boats. On the other hand, another theory is the sport is named after a dog named Pickles. That we understand.

Once it found its footing, the sport got exported with the snowbirds to Florida and Arizona. From there, it exploded. But why? People like the fast-paced play, the easy-to-pick-up rules, and players don’t have to be Serena Williams. It is also a social game.

Locally, there are more than a dozen court sites found through an online search in South Bend, Granger, Mishawaka, etc.

Back to love and socializing. Jean is retired from Bayer Corp. Paul is a financial advisor. Both liked to stay active. They look good together. She is divorced, and he is a widower. Neither one was looking around for a long-term relationship.

For Jean, she was looking for something to do, some exercise. “In July 2020, I started to play, and I got hooked.” In the depths of the pandemic, it was great to get outside.

Paul began to play in March 2021. “Close friends suggested I get out and play. My wife, Amy, died about three years ago.”

One pickleball group was at the Kroc Center. They played a mix doubles game in April 2021. It worked. They started to look for each other on the court. They had common interests, and they lived near each in Osceola.

Then there was a post-pickle lunch at Fiddler’s Hearth. “The seat near Jean was empty,” Paul said. That was a good move.

Terry Meehan, a pickleball enthusiast and owner of Fiddler’s, said that was a date. So he was instrumental in getting them together.

Then came excuses to call each other, birthday parties and dinners that didn’t start with a pickleball game. Dance lessons for a wedding. Their adult children like the match. Seriously, that is great stuff.

Always in bloom:New director finds 'magic here for everyone' at Potawatomi Conservatories in South Bend

“God brought us together. We have prior experiences. I felt that I wouldn’t get married again. But this is God’s plan for us,” Paul said.

Jean added that she was cautious and didn’t want to rush. They talked about the negatives and positives.

Positives won out. They became engaged on July 3 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart. Jean said she knew the proposal was coming, but this was a surprise. “We walked to this one bench by the water and I got down on one knee,” Paul said.

A few friends were told, but good news travels fast. There was an engagement party at Fiddler’s. “It is a great group of people,” Paul said. “They are very caring and supportive."

Plans are underway. There will be a wedding before the first of the year. Very small and not on a pickleball court.

“If it hadn’t been for pickleball, we wouldn’t have found each other. Only if I had been wandering around and knocked on his door,” Jean said.

Some couples have moonlight and music. Others will always have Paris. Jean and Paul have a pickleball court. Romance is where you find it.

You can contact Kathy at kfborlik@yahoo.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
CHESTERTON, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
95.3 MNC

Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes

The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 22 – 25

Want to take a painting class while drinking cocktails with friends? Or maybe see show dogs in their element at a competition? Or maybe see the new trails created at Creekside in Valpo? All of this and more is happening here in the Region this weekend, and you can bring yourself, your friends, and your family to join in on all the fun!
VALPARAISO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Society
State
Arizona State
South Bend, IN
Society
City
Mishawaka, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Joel Pritchard
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Marriages#Love Game#Congress
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Medical Episode Suspected in Wild Ride

(La Porte County, IN) - Last week, a medical episode was cited for a driver forcing other motorists off the road in La Porte County. According to La Porte County Police, officers were notified about noon Wednesday about a reckless driver in the area of 600 East and Division Road.
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

New Path Could Be Laid for Mall

(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
95.3 MNC

Memorial Hospital, patient tower groundbreaking set

A new patient tower is being built at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. And the groundbreaking ceremonies are set. The $232-million expansion project is creating 500 new jobs. Officials say that the new tower will have rooms that are 50 percent larger than the old ones. Memorial’s current patient towers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Times-Union Newspaper

Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations

The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pig Death Toll from Crash Released

(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
BRISTOL, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy