ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

High school football: Who is on top of the area's Week 6 power rankings

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02umVJ_0i190sJQ00

Week 5 Indiana High School football action concluded Friday night with a thrilling finish between Penn and Elkhart, a defensive struggle between Marian and South Bend Adams and a statement made by a Northern Lakes Conference team.

Here is how we rank the top 10 South Bend area teams after last Friday's action.

Who did it best?Vote for the outstanding high school football performance of Friday night

1. Mishawaka (5-0)

This week's game: at Warsaw (4-1)

The Cavemen cruised to another Northern Lakes Conference win with Friday's 36-7 win over Plymouth. Ethan Bryce and Novell Williams each scored two touchdowns for Mishawaka in the win as it looks to continue its perfect start this week at Warsaw, which will be its toughest test of the season.

2. NorthWood (5-0)

This week's game: at Plymouth (0-5)

On one of Friday's games of the week, NorthWood passed its way all over Warsaw in the Panthers' 42-21 win to stay undefeated. Owen Roeder threw four touchdowns in the game, two to Parker Filley and two to Wes Yoder, as NorthWood travels to Plymouth next week.

3. New Prairie (5-0)

This week's game: vs. South Bend Adams (1-4)

Noah Mungia and Marshall Kmiecik led New Prairie with five touchdowns in the Cougars' 35-7 win over South Bend Saint Joseph. Mungia ran two touchdowns (37, 1) and also caught a 49-yard touchdown from Kmiecik. Kmiecik also had two rushing touchdowns of his own from 27 yards and one-yard out.

4. Elkhart (4-1)

This week's game: at South Bend Saint Joseph (2-3)

Elkhart did a lot of good things against Penn, but ultimately it was the Lions' three turnovers and missed PAT that turned a statement win into a 21-20 loss. Gavin Houser recorded a 7-yard touchdown run, while Braden Cook added a 50-yard pick-six to lead Elkhart

5. Penn (3-2)

This week's game: vs. Mishawaka Marian (2-3)

It looked like Penn was headed towards its third consecutive loss before outscoring Elkhart 14-0 in the final 20 minutes of the Kingsmen's 21-20 Northern Indiana Conference victory. Nolan McCullough threw a 69-yard touchdown to DJ White and ran in an 18-yard touchdown to complete Penn's comeback victory.

6. LaVille (5-0)

This week's game: at Knox (3-2)

LaVille continues to put up absurd offensive numbers, beating Caston 63-5 on Friday. Paul DeWitt recorded 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while Noah Richhart added two scores on 38 yards. The Lancers get Knox in Week 6, who are coming off of a win against Glenn.

7. Jimtown (3-2)

This week's game: vs. South Bend Clay (0-5)

Jimtown has gotten itself on a roll, winning its third consecutive game after Friday's 35-17 victory against Bremen. The Jimmies certainly looked poised to extend their winning streak this week with a home game against winless South Bend Clay.

8. South Bend Riley (3-2)

This week's game: at South Bend Washington (1-4)

It wasn't against the best competition, but South Bend Riley impressed again, beating Indianapolis Washington 51-6 in Week 5 action. Austin White threw for three touchdowns, all to Caleb Francis and Dominick Jolley added two rushing touchdowns and 115 yards. Winners of two in a row, the Wildcats get an intra-city matchup this week against South Bend Washington.

9. Glenn (3-2)

This week's game: vs. Bremen (2-3)

The Falcons have gotten themselves in a funk since their 3-0 start, losing 42-21 to Knox on Friday. Glenn will look to get back on track next week when it hosts Bremen.

10. Mishawaka Marian (2-3)

This week's game: at Penn (3-2)

It wasn't pretty, but Marian picked up its first NIC win of the year, beating South Bend Adams 7-6 at TCU School Field. Brian Bultnick recorded two interceptions for the Knights' defense, who only allowed two Eagles field goals on the night.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EDWARDSBURG, MI
city-countyobserver.com

First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
CHESTERTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mishawaka, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Elkhart, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Education
Mishawaka, IN
Sports
City
Bremen, IN
Mishawaka, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Sports
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Section of Miami Street to close September 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful

It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
VALPARAISO, IN
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Francis
Person
Austin White
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24

ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago

(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Alumni Association announces inductees to Hall of Fame

The South Bend Alumni Association has announced 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include former Congressman and Senator and current Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, Jon and Sonja Laidig, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Falcons#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cavemen#Northwood
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on Harrison Road in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - A pedestrian has died following a crash in the 11000 block of Harrison Road Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to the area at 11:03 p.m. for the incident. The male pedestrian died on scene. The driver of the vehicle...
OSCEOLA, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap

WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
WALKERTON, IN
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy