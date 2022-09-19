High school football: Who is on top of the area's Week 6 power rankings

Week 5 Indiana High School football action concluded Friday night with a thrilling finish between Penn and Elkhart, a defensive struggle between Marian and South Bend Adams and a statement made by a Northern Lakes Conference team.

Here is how we rank the top 10 South Bend area teams after last Friday's action.

1. Mishawaka (5-0)

This week's game: at Warsaw (4-1)

The Cavemen cruised to another Northern Lakes Conference win with Friday's 36-7 win over Plymouth. Ethan Bryce and Novell Williams each scored two touchdowns for Mishawaka in the win as it looks to continue its perfect start this week at Warsaw, which will be its toughest test of the season.

2. NorthWood (5-0)

This week's game: at Plymouth (0-5)

On one of Friday's games of the week, NorthWood passed its way all over Warsaw in the Panthers' 42-21 win to stay undefeated. Owen Roeder threw four touchdowns in the game, two to Parker Filley and two to Wes Yoder, as NorthWood travels to Plymouth next week.

3. New Prairie (5-0)

This week's game: vs. South Bend Adams (1-4)

Noah Mungia and Marshall Kmiecik led New Prairie with five touchdowns in the Cougars' 35-7 win over South Bend Saint Joseph. Mungia ran two touchdowns (37, 1) and also caught a 49-yard touchdown from Kmiecik. Kmiecik also had two rushing touchdowns of his own from 27 yards and one-yard out.

4. Elkhart (4-1)

This week's game: at South Bend Saint Joseph (2-3)

Elkhart did a lot of good things against Penn, but ultimately it was the Lions' three turnovers and missed PAT that turned a statement win into a 21-20 loss. Gavin Houser recorded a 7-yard touchdown run, while Braden Cook added a 50-yard pick-six to lead Elkhart

5. Penn (3-2)

This week's game: vs. Mishawaka Marian (2-3)

It looked like Penn was headed towards its third consecutive loss before outscoring Elkhart 14-0 in the final 20 minutes of the Kingsmen's 21-20 Northern Indiana Conference victory. Nolan McCullough threw a 69-yard touchdown to DJ White and ran in an 18-yard touchdown to complete Penn's comeback victory.

6. LaVille (5-0)

This week's game: at Knox (3-2)

LaVille continues to put up absurd offensive numbers, beating Caston 63-5 on Friday. Paul DeWitt recorded 115 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while Noah Richhart added two scores on 38 yards. The Lancers get Knox in Week 6, who are coming off of a win against Glenn.

7. Jimtown (3-2)

This week's game: vs. South Bend Clay (0-5)

Jimtown has gotten itself on a roll, winning its third consecutive game after Friday's 35-17 victory against Bremen. The Jimmies certainly looked poised to extend their winning streak this week with a home game against winless South Bend Clay.

8. South Bend Riley (3-2)

This week's game: at South Bend Washington (1-4)

It wasn't against the best competition, but South Bend Riley impressed again, beating Indianapolis Washington 51-6 in Week 5 action. Austin White threw for three touchdowns, all to Caleb Francis and Dominick Jolley added two rushing touchdowns and 115 yards. Winners of two in a row, the Wildcats get an intra-city matchup this week against South Bend Washington.

9. Glenn (3-2)

This week's game: vs. Bremen (2-3)

The Falcons have gotten themselves in a funk since their 3-0 start, losing 42-21 to Knox on Friday. Glenn will look to get back on track next week when it hosts Bremen.

10. Mishawaka Marian (2-3)

This week's game: at Penn (3-2)

It wasn't pretty, but Marian picked up its first NIC win of the year, beating South Bend Adams 7-6 at TCU School Field. Brian Bultnick recorded two interceptions for the Knights' defense, who only allowed two Eagles field goals on the night.