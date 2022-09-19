ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

HS Football: What we learned from Week 5 action

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BB8aw_0i190qXy00

As we head into Week 6, here are four takeaways from last week's football games.

Penn and Elkhart are both FOR REAL

Penn was the team that came out as winners on the scoreboard, beating Elkhart 21-20 Friday night, but both of these teams passed the eye test. Penn is for real and so are the Lions.

Elkhart raced out to a 20-7 lead with a defensive touchdown and two rushing scores, one by Gavin Houser and another by Quinn Rost. Ultimately, it was the Lions' blunders, three turnovers and a missed PAT, which kept them from beating the Kingsmen.

Friday night's game was must-watch high school football between the Northern Indiana Conference's two-best teams and there is a chance the two meet again in 6A sectional play.

That draw can't come soon enough.

So is NorthWood after that statement win. A big matchup awaits in two weeks

Who did it best?Vote for the outstanding high school football performance of Friday night

'We can't hurt ourselves.'Elkhart passes eye test, but Penn is one point better

If NorthWood had any doubters it shouldn't now after Friday's 42-21 victory over previously undefeated Warsaw. Panthers quarterback Owen Roeder threw four touchdowns, two to Parker Filley and two to Wes Yoder in the win.

It's likely the Panthers move to 6-0 this week as they travel to winless Plymouth. Then comes the BIG one on Sept. 30, when NorthWood plays at Mishawaka.

The way both of those teams have played, it will likely decide the Northern Lakes Conference championship. This is a team to watch, not only in the rest of the regular season, but in the 4A playoff field, too.

SB Washington gets win No. 1 in big way

It always feels good to get win No. 1 and Washington got it in a big way, beating South Bend Clay 52-0 Friday night. Panthers quarterback Devin Devries was key in his team's win, recording two rushing touchdowns.

The season had not been kind to Washington, getting shutout twice against Kankakee Valley and Elkhart and scoring a combined 13 points in its other two games against Hammond Central and Bremen.

The Panthers unleashed a months worth of football frustration on the Colonials and will look to keep moving forward towards getting win No. 2 against South Bend Riley in Week 6.

Marian has to win games ugly right now

Marian's 7-6 win over South Bend Adams epitomized who the Knights are as a team this season.

They are too offensively challenged to compete in shootouts as they had in previous seasons. And if Marian wants to win games, it will have to do it ugly with defense.

Friday was the third time in five games the Knights have scored under 20 points this season, the other two coming in a 38-0 loss to Mishawaka and a 34-14 loss to New Prairie.

In five games the Knights have scored 73 points, which only leads South Bend Adams, Washington and Clay in the NIC.

As they enter the final stretch of the regular season, this is something the Knights simply have to accept. The writing is on the wall, and this is who they are.

With that being the case, it is tough seeing Marian getting through games against Penn, Elkhart and South Bend Saint Joseph to finish out the year. But maybe it can find a way to turn the trend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Niles High School football team will have a game with Edwardsburg High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
EDWARDSBURG, MI
city-countyobserver.com

First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
CHESTERTON, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman talks about the quarterback transfer portal

Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal was extremely important — but it didn’t neccessarily inspire a ton of confidence in Drew Pyne by the Irish faithful as they prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The junior from Connecticut finished the game 17-24 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his early struggles had almost everyone ready to smash the panic button.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart, IN
Sports
Mishawaka, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
City
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Elkhart, IN
Football
Mishawaka, IN
Sports
Mishawaka, IN
Football
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Section of Miami Street to close September 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks hosts tailgating, food truck party September 24

ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart and the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department are hosting a tailgating party during the Notre Dame vs. UNC game on Saturday. The event will be held on Central Green in downtown Elkhart from 3 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks, a...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lions#Northwood
95.3 MNC

South Bend Alumni Association announces inductees to Hall of Fame

The South Bend Alumni Association has announced 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include former Congressman and Senator and current Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, Jon and Sonja Laidig, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Jordan Wolf sentenced to 75 years for murder

ELKHART, Ind. -- Jordan Wolf was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Forrest Howard, according to court records. Wolf was sentenced to 63 years for murder and 12 years on a use of a firearm sentence enhancement. Wolf was convicted by a jury on August 19...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pig Death Toll from Crash Released

(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Victim of crash has been identified

The Osceola man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Harrison Road has been identified. The crash, late Monday night, happened near Beech Road and claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Phillip Hoffman. He was walking at the time he was hit. The driver, a 33-year-old Mishawaka man,...
OSCEOLA, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy