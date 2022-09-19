HS Football: What we learned from Week 5 action

As we head into Week 6, here are four takeaways from last week's football games.

Penn and Elkhart are both FOR REAL

Penn was the team that came out as winners on the scoreboard, beating Elkhart 21-20 Friday night, but both of these teams passed the eye test. Penn is for real and so are the Lions.

Elkhart raced out to a 20-7 lead with a defensive touchdown and two rushing scores, one by Gavin Houser and another by Quinn Rost. Ultimately, it was the Lions' blunders, three turnovers and a missed PAT, which kept them from beating the Kingsmen.

Friday night's game was must-watch high school football between the Northern Indiana Conference's two-best teams and there is a chance the two meet again in 6A sectional play.

That draw can't come soon enough.

So is NorthWood after that statement win. A big matchup awaits in two weeks

If NorthWood had any doubters it shouldn't now after Friday's 42-21 victory over previously undefeated Warsaw. Panthers quarterback Owen Roeder threw four touchdowns, two to Parker Filley and two to Wes Yoder in the win.

It's likely the Panthers move to 6-0 this week as they travel to winless Plymouth. Then comes the BIG one on Sept. 30, when NorthWood plays at Mishawaka.

The way both of those teams have played, it will likely decide the Northern Lakes Conference championship. This is a team to watch, not only in the rest of the regular season, but in the 4A playoff field, too.

SB Washington gets win No. 1 in big way

It always feels good to get win No. 1 and Washington got it in a big way, beating South Bend Clay 52-0 Friday night. Panthers quarterback Devin Devries was key in his team's win, recording two rushing touchdowns.

The season had not been kind to Washington, getting shutout twice against Kankakee Valley and Elkhart and scoring a combined 13 points in its other two games against Hammond Central and Bremen.

The Panthers unleashed a months worth of football frustration on the Colonials and will look to keep moving forward towards getting win No. 2 against South Bend Riley in Week 6.

Marian has to win games ugly right now

Marian's 7-6 win over South Bend Adams epitomized who the Knights are as a team this season.

They are too offensively challenged to compete in shootouts as they had in previous seasons. And if Marian wants to win games, it will have to do it ugly with defense.

Friday was the third time in five games the Knights have scored under 20 points this season, the other two coming in a 38-0 loss to Mishawaka and a 34-14 loss to New Prairie.

In five games the Knights have scored 73 points, which only leads South Bend Adams, Washington and Clay in the NIC.

As they enter the final stretch of the regular season, this is something the Knights simply have to accept. The writing is on the wall, and this is who they are.

With that being the case, it is tough seeing Marian getting through games against Penn, Elkhart and South Bend Saint Joseph to finish out the year. But maybe it can find a way to turn the trend.