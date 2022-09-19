Red's Kettle Inn, a Johnson City icon for almost 90 years — but not always under that name

Like many of you, I have a bucket list — those things we want to do before we step into that bright light to see what lies beyond (and I’m not talking about overbright halogen bulbs). Unlike some of you, my list tends to be pretty tame; I have scratched off of a few of them in the last few years.

One of those is to visit Red’s Kettle Inn on Lester Avenue in Johnson City. It is an iconic location in that village and one that my grandfather spoke of many times, since he spent countless times there after attending his Odd Fellows meetings on Main Street.

This discussion ramped up a few weeks ago during one of my monthly radio spots with Bob Joseph on WNBF radio. A listener called in and asked which of three popular restaurant/bars was the oldest. My guess was Red’s Kettle Inn, but Bob proved me wrong in that it had its grand opening in June 1949. So, I was wrong. But I was also right.

Let me explain how that could be. My memory was that George F. Johnson went there to attend some meeting or to meet with some the customers. That would be impossible if the Kettle Inn opened in 1949, as George F. passed away in 1948. So, I was wrong, right? Well, not exactly. I would be if Red’s Kettle Inn was the first Kettle Inn there. However, it was not.

In the early 1930’s, Louis Katlewski and his wife, Mary, owned the property on the corner of Lester Avenue and CFJ Boulevard. The double parcel allowed for commercial on the street level and housing for the owners on the second level. Louis Katlewski tried several different types of business before arriving at his final. The first was a pool hall. That seemed like a good idea since it was so close to the large number of Endicott Johnson factories and workers within walking distance.

He and his wife next used the space for a candy and confectionary store. That also seemed like a good idea, with all of the children who could frequent the store since it was across the street from the CFJ Park, with its huge swimming pool and carousel. But that change also did not take hold as much as the owners wanted, so one last time to make it work. In 1934, he turned the space in the Kettle Inn — a restaurant/tavern. An ad from 1934 shows it was open all night on New Year’s Eve for the dancers at the nearby George F. Pavilion.

It is this Kettle Inn that George F. attended, and the Katlewski family operated the facility for the next few years. Interestingly, there was a second Kettle Inn on Kattelville Road in the Town of Chenango, but there seemed to be no connection. In 1944, the Katlewskis sold the property to Anthony P. Sobiech and his wife, Lottie. The Sobiechs operated the facility under the same name until 1949.

That is when Red’s Kettle Inn had its grand opening — using Anthony’s nickname in the restaurant name. Dinners were served from 11 in the morning until 1:30, and again from 6 until 7 in the evening. Hot pies — now known as pizza — were served, and as an ad demonstrated, it could be “Red,” “Biffo,” “Shine” or ‘Floyd” (I do not know what each type represents).

Over the decades, the Sobiech family has continued to own and operate the restaurant/tavern. It has been the meeting place of countless functions through the years. When Freddy Goodall, the well-known window washer of Johnson City businesses, “retired,” his party was held at Red’s Kettle Inn. Of course, Freddy continued to wash windows for a while longer, but everyone remembered the party.

So, my grandfather went here, George F. Johnson went there (when it was the Kettle Inn), and many more thousands have gone there though these nearly 90 combined years of operation. Red’s Kettle Inn is now 73 years old. It has had a long and interesting history that has seen thousands trod through its door. Time for this writer to also make that journey to visit this icon of Johnson City history.

Gerald Smith is a former Broome County historian. Email him at historysmiths@stny.rr.com.