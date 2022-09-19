ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Briefs: Sheriff mortgage foreclosure sales to be online only

By Staff report
 3 days ago
Statewide change moves mortgage foreclosure sheriff sales to the internet

Beginning in October, mortgage foreclosure sheriff sales will be online. Sales will remain at 11 a.m. Fridays and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the state. Information on how to bid on a property can be found at the Sheriff's Office website, crawfordcountysheriffohio.com. Click on the menu button at the top left on the home page and select "Sheriff Sales." Additional information regarding online sales and to view properties for Sale by the Sheriff can be found at the auction website, crawford.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.

This pertains to mortgage foreclosure sheriff sales only. Tax sales will remain to be sold at live auction in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office at 11 a.m. on Fridays as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Information regarding upcoming tax sales can be found at the Sheriff's Office website by clicking the menu button on the home page and selecting "Tax Sales."

Properties being sold by the sheriff will be advertised in newspapers before sale dates as before.

Questions can be directed to Chief Deputy Chad Filliater at 419-563-2702.

Bucyrus City Council to hold special meeting Thursday

There will be a special council meeting on Thursday following the 6 p.m. regularly scheduled council meeting in the Council Chambers at 500 S. Sandusky Ave. This meeting has been called by council members to discuss council clerk candidates. The public is invited to attend.

Monarch migration underway across Ohio

COLUMBUS — Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, and the journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.

Migrating monarchs rely on adequate food resources along their journey. Look for monarchs in forests, fields, gardens and waterways as they migrate through Ohio. Migrants may travel individually or in groups.

Monarch butterflies are in decline, as are many other pollinating insects, due primarily to the loss of prairie and grassland habitat. One of the most important ways to help declining butterflies and other pollinating insects is by conserving tracts of unmown grasslands. The Division of Wildlife manages habitat on many of Ohio’s state wildlife areas to provide these grasslands that provide nectar-producing plants.

People can play a role in supporting monarchs by planting milkweed. Milkweed is the sole host plant for monarchs. Early fall is a great time to gather milkweed pods from the landscape and plant the seeds.

Community Policy