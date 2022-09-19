ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Lord & Taylor at Woodbridge Center headed toward redevelopment

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
WOODBRIDGE – It’s looking like a section of Woodbridge Center will be designated for redevelopment.

The Township Council introduced an ordinance last week adopting the Woodbridge Center Mall Area 1 Redevelopment Plan, with a public hearing and adoption scheduled for Oct. 3.

In addition, the council adopted a resolution referring the Redevelopment Plan to the Planning Board, for its review and recommendation this week. The council is scheduled to adopt the Redevelopment Plan after the Planning Board's review.

The move follows last month's planning board hearing in which a report analyzing 198 Woodbridge Center Drive, the home of the former Lord & Taylor, was determined to meet the criteria for designation as a “non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment."

Earlier:What could replace Lord & Taylor at Woodbridge Center? It might not be what you think

Township officials at that time indicated a new tenant was being sought for the Lord & Taylor, a luxury retailer that was one of six anchors at the mall before closing in late 2019. As a non-condemnation redevelopment area, the township is not authorized to exercise the power of eminent domain to acquire the property.

The name or type of tenant being sought for the space has not been announced.

As online shopping becomes increasingly prevalent, some non-retail uses have been added to New Jersey malls, such as the family care and wellness center added to Monmouth Mall in Eatontown.

Woodbridge Center has already begun to diversify by becoming a mixed-use facility with SeaQuest Woodbridge, an indoor aquarium; Dave & Buster's, a sports bar with arcade games; a children's indoor soccer facility and an escape room attraction.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

