Facebook feed journey: A few thoughts of common people

You know, life can get a little complicated these days, and people were created to learn from their mistakes, right? At least that’s the story told about that conniving snake in the Garden and that missing piece of fruit, most likely an apple.

“We’re going to need some leaves, Adam.”

The "commoner" is a person of ordinary stature in a community or nation who has little social status, but often brings a good idea to the table for discussion and provocation.

Like a Dargan Boy.

Common folk are those little people in life trying to make ends meet who just don’t always understand the happenings that surround them.

And as I continue to look for a bit of wisdom in this life, it is those little people on my Facebook page who often deliver.

And even in my own imagination, I can always find a few ponderings to incite one’s brain matter. And let’s face it, without some expansive thinking, we’re apt to remain in some dark cavern without one candle of knowledge for escape.

Let’s now examine a few of those "common talking points" from my Facebook friends and people who visit my computer screen:

"112 people shot in New York City in the recent weeks and not one of them was shot by the New York Police Department…perhaps the police are not really the problem."

"Life is all about how you handle Plan B."

"Once you understand why pizza is made round; packed in a square box; and eaten as a triangle; then you will better understand politics."

And speaking of politics?

"Have you noticed that our President who was so concerned about a student’s loan debt, gave some $500 billion of taxpayer money to help reduce that debt, while never once considering the $31 trillion dollar debt of his own country. Amazing!"

“Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys. — P.J. O’Rourke"

"If we get invaded by space aliens, I am immediately defecting to the alien side, sorry! I’ve seen enough."

"Some people aren’t just missing a screw, the whole toolbox is gone."

"Did you believe you could dig a hole to China as a child?"

Common people sometimes come up with some very interesting thoughts. Let’s continue our stroll:

"You cannot raise your children the way your parents raised you because your parents raised you in a world that no longer exists."

"The older you get the more quiet you become; life humbles one deeply as you age; you come to realize how much time you wasted on nonsense."

"Bucket list….move to the beach and have no regrets."

Some of these common folk, you have to admit, have a neat approach to life and their surroundings. Growing up in Dargan represented a fairly simple approach to living; leaping out into the world beyond provided a big awakening.

And it’s an interesting journey if one doesn’t weaken.

"The last time I had faith in the news was with Huey Lewis."

"No amount of physical beauty will ever be as valuable as a beautiful heart."

I like that one. One of the best encounters in life is finding a person with a beautiful heart. It’s like a rose that refreshes the morning breeze.

"In baseball, every time a batter steps out of the batter’s box to adjust his batting gloves for two minutes, I’m reminded that Henry Aaron hit 755 home runs using dirt."

"It’s not just student loan forgiveness. It’s transferring the debt from those who incurred the debt to those of us who didn’t incur it."

"Sometimes you have to close your eyes to see more clearly."

"There is already a program for repaying student loans; it’s called a job."

"Native Americans did not have a strong immigration program and look what happened to them, Mr. President. Are you familiar with our American history, Mr. President?"

"I get most of my exercise these days shaking my head in disbelief."

"The greatest gift you can give someone is to thank them for being a part of your life."

"Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference. — Mark Twain"

"If you can’t have a good time with someone from West Virginia, it’s probably your own fault."

"Time is a game played beautifully by children. — Heraclitus of Ephesus"

"Life is like a box of chocolates … — Forrest Gump"

And here’s a revelation to ponder for those really enthusiastic political friends:

"The documents were never HIS to possess: end of story."

Pete Waters is a Sharpsburg resident who writes for The Herald-Mail.