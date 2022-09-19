Here are 7 spooky Halloween attractions to visit in central PA

Looking for fun and frights this Halloween season? Here are four late-night haunts and three family-friendly activities to do in central Pennsylvania.

Field of Screams - 191 College Ave., Mountville

Located just outside of Lancaster, Field of Screams is open once again and celebrating its 30th year of frights and fun.

It’s staple attraction, the Haunted Hayride, is scarier than ever this year with zombies, mad scientists and chainsaw-wielding maniacs jumping on to grab, drag and poke helpless ride goers.

Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum and Nocturnal Wasteland, the site’s three walking attractions with tight corners, dark hallways and eerie open spaces, invoke fear in minds that wonder what might be popping out next.

Tickets for the attractions vary depending on the weekend, from $35 for all four attractions during its least busy weekend to $50 during its most busy nights. VIP upgrades, which allow buyers to skip through an expedited line, range from an additional $15 to $30.

Dedicated park goers can upgrade their experience even further this year to 30-year celebration package at $299, which includes a VIP scream pass, limited edition apparel, a gift package, an owner autographed souvenir, among other benefits.

This year, field of screams is featuring shortened variants of escape room games. Groups of 2-4 people cooperate in three uniquely themed rooms with only 5 minutes to escape. Tickets for each room cost $5.

Entrance to Field of Screams includes access to the Field of Screams entertainment area that features food, games and live entertainment.

More information can be found at fieldofscreams.com

The Haunt,Locust & West Oak Streets, Schaefferstown

The Schaefferstown Fire Company carnival grounds, opened over 100 years ago, has been turned into a haunted attraction for the second year in a row.

This year the site has expanded to three haunted attractions, Heidlberg High, Mayhem Mansion and Insanitarium

The Haunt is sponsored by the Schaefferstown Fire Company and opens Sept. 30.

This haunted attraction is open Fridays and Saturdays for the month of October between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The Haunt will be open on Sundays Oct. 9 and 30 from 7pm until 9 p.m.

On Oct. 22, The Haunt will host its first annual hearse show.

Tickets can be purchased on the website at thehauntpa.com or in person at their ticket booth.

Admissions is $20 per person and allows access to all three haunted attractions.

Dark Nights Hershey Park,100 W. Hersheypark Dr., Hershey

on Sept. 17 , Hershey park will open up its doors at 6 p.m. officially unveiling its Dark Nights seasonal experience where the normally cheery chocolate wonderland is transformed into a haunted amusement park.

Dark Nights features four haunted house attractions: Haunted Coal Mine, The Descent, Creature Chaos and Twisted Darkness.

Three scare zones, the Midway of Misery, Valley of Fear and Darkstones Hallow, will also be opened, where park goers walk through transformed sections of Hershey Park.

Rides for the park will remain open during the event.

Dark Nights will also introduce new food, drink and souvenir options for the duration of the event.

Regular price tickets are required for entrance to the park and an additional Dark Nights add-on is required to go through the haunted attractions.

For more information on ticketing, hours and dates, visit hersheypark.com/darknights

Kim’s Krypt Haunted Mill,5932 Colonial Valley Road, Spring Grove

Located in York County, the historically haunted Menges Mills property will open up five haunted attractions every weekend on Sept. 16 through Oct. 31.

The mill is open from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays and Halloween day.

Walk through the basement floor of Haunted Mill, originally build in the early 1700s, where something lurks in the shadows, or journey through the acres of dark woods and abandoned buildings swollen with horrifying characters in the Terror Trail.

The House of Eyes takes you through an old barn complete with its very own axe murderess as its primary resident, along with caged monsters and various roaming horrors.

Dark Despair forces you to push through an abyss of complete darkness alone, facing the fear of what could be lurking with you.

Horror of Menges Mills has been expanded this year, featuring a new 'insane' fortune teller, dragons’ den, and a surprise twist promised to blow the minds of the masses.

Single attraction tickets for the haunted mill cost $25, single tickets for the Horrors of Menges Mill and House of Eyes attractions cost $20, and single tickets for Dark Despair and Terror Trail cost $15 each.

Combo passes, good for access to all five attractions, cost $60. A “RIP” ticket, which gives access to all attractions and allows buyers to skip the lines, cost $90.

Tickets can be purchases at kimskrypt.com

Fun For the whole Family

Halloween Days and Spooky Knights,2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim

For three weekends during October, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will be transformed into a Halloween world.

New scenarios and scenes will be held during each weekend with different Halloween-themed characters

Each weekend will hold a costume exhibition, adult costume contest and treasure hunt.

Halloween Days and Spooky Knights takes place on the weekends of Oct. 15, 22 and 29.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

General admission tickets cost $31.95, children ages 5-11 cost 16.95, and children under 4 get in free.

For more information on what each weekend offers and to buy tickets, visit parenfaire.com

Corn Cob Acres,191 College Avenue, Mountville

With over 50 activities for kids and families to enjoy, such as the little screamer hayride, pumpkin alley and goat walk, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

Corn Cob Acres will be open now until the last weekend in October.

During its weeks of operation, different events will be held, such as an exotic animal experience on Sept. 18, a pet adoption event on Sept. 25 and a magic show on Oct. 16.

Food options are also available on-site, including homemade fudge and Amish baked goods at the Sweet Shoppe and hand-crafted soda, made or order burgers and smoked mac and cheese at the Farmhouse Grill.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the site opens at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular tickets to entry, that allow access to all activities offered by Corn Cob Acres, cost $15.99. Senior tickets cost $11.99.

Tickets can be bought online at corncobacres.com

The venue ticket booth is cash only, there is an on-site ATM.

Risser-Marvel Farm Market and Corn Maze,2425 Horseshoe Pike, Annville

This Farm Market offers much to do for the fall season, especially for those looking for a more relaxing experience.

Outside of offering tons of locally sourced produce, plants, meats, baked and canned goods at their Market store, Risser-Marvel conducts a corn maze, as well as hosting campfire rentals for groups.

The 50th anniversary Risser corn maze is open from now until Nov. 5. Monday through Thursday, the maze is opened 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Weekend hours vary from month to month.

Tickets to the maze cost $10.

One maze ticket includes access to the hayride as well as other activities and games.

Campfire rentals must be booked at least five days in advance. Groups for campfires must have at least 10 people.

Access to the maze, hayride and other activities is included in the campfire rental.

Hotdogs, condiments, marshmallows and apple cider are provided by Risser-Marvel.

Rentals cost $15 per person.

For more information on the campfire rentals and maze, visit rissermarvel.com.

To place a rental for the campfire, call (717) 838-1438.