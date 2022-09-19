ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale students plan annual walk-a-thon

By The Daily American
The students at Meyersdale Area Elementary School will be heading to the high school track for the 5th annual Red Raider Walk-a-Thon Sept. 23.

The Meyersdale Area Elementary Educational Boosters sponsors this annual event and each year it grows by leaps and bounds. Since its inception, the walk-a-thon has raised more than $56,000.

Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be seeking sponsors for their efforts, as well as flat donations. Students in kindergarten and first grade will have 30 minutes to walk as many half-laps as they can. Students in second through fifth grade will have one hour to complete as many full laps as they are capable. Following the walk-a-thon, each student will be given a tally of the laps they have completed.

Pledge forms and donations are due at the school by Oct. 7. Checks should be made payable to the Meyersdale Area Educational Boosters. Donations are tax-deductible.

Organizers and students are grateful for the support shown by the community each year.

“We are so grateful for the support shown to our students in this annual walk-a-thon. This event would not be a success without the support and encouragement of our students’ family and friends and our community,” said Christa Wiltrout, president of the Meyersdale Area Educational Boosters.

Wayne Conklin of Music Express will be volunteering his time and talents to the walk-a-thon, providing music and fun to get the students excited as they complete their laps.

Wiltrout said funds raised will directly benefit students in a variety of ways. The Boosters support classroom projects, field trips, special events and activities and much more.

“The Educational Boosters are always looking for new opportunities to support students both in and out of the classroom,” said elementary principal Devin Pritts.

The Meyersdale Area Elementary Educational Boosters meet at 3 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the elementary forum. Family members of students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend. For more information, contact the Meyersdale Area Elementary office at 814-634-8311.

“The Boosters welcome new members and new ideas to support our students here at Meyersdale Area Elementary School,” Wiltrout said.

Sponsorship and pledge forms for the walk-a-thon have been sent home with all elementary students. This will be the only fundraiser the Educational Boosters will be holding for this school year.

“We are excited for another walk-a-thon,” Pritts said. “It is always exciting to see every student participate in this event. Whether they raise money or just encourage each other to do as many laps as possible — it is a great day.”

