Windber, PA

CJL Engineering delivers school supplies to Windber Elementary

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
On Friday, the Windber Area Elementary School received a "Teacher's Toolbox" donation of notebooks, rulers, crayons and other school supplies to give their students a strong start for the new school year.

CJL Engineering, an engineering consultant firm with a local office in Johnstown, is donating school supplies to 13 elementary schools in Cambria and northern Somerset counties, including Windber and the Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School.

Each school received a tote box with some backpacks and a variety of other items the kids can use, such as rulers, pencils, crayons, notebooks, tissues and hand sanitizer. The firm's corporate office in Pittsburgh and staff in the Johnstown office donated the items in the totes, said Heather Grillo, CJL Engineering's marketing manager.

Grillo and Mark Sotosky, director of marketing and business development at CJL, delivered the tote to Windber Area Elementary Principal Charles Beckley and some of the students.

CJL Engineering has donated a "Teacher's Toolbox" to these schools each year since 2019. Sotosky said that Taryn Shifflett, their marketing and proposal coordinator, came up with the idea and leads the project each year.

"We are thankful for them, to donate to us," Beckley said. "Any little bit helps. We are a district that relies on the great communication we have with businesses in the area to support the staff and students of our elementary school and the school district. We can't thank them enough."

