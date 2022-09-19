Queen Elizabeth's coffin lowered into Windsor Castle's royal vault after final goodbyes at funeral

Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: What Time and How to Watch In the United States
For Queen Elizabeth II’s final bow, the full-day of events will be the culmination of a 10-day mourning period in the United Kingdom.
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Queen Elizabeth has returned to London. The late monarch's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, after being flown into RAF Northolt from Scotland, where the Queen "peacefully" died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle on September 8. Her daughter Princess Anne traveled with the casket, which reached the royal residence around 8 p.m. local time.
Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession
Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral. On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.
All About Queen Elizabeth II’s Burial Site and Its Significance
The Queen will be buried there as part of a long history of burials at the site, including 10 former sovereigns.
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Details Revealed — Including 3 Royal Family Processions
New details have been released about Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. Over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday to honor the late monarch, who died "peacefully" on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her family members are set to process with the coffin three times: as it moves into Westminster Abbey, then more than a mile to Wellington Arch and finally to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be laid to rest.
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth’s two corgis stand by for funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis welcomed their late owner back to her royal residence, as they stood by during the monarch’s funeral procession. The pair of beloved dogs, Muick and Sandy, were seen Monday as Elizabeth’s hearse made its way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as part of her state funeral. Barks were heard as the canine duo were held on leashes by staffers.
What to expect each day until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 spurred into effect several plans that had been for much of the queen's 70-year reign. Immediately upon the queen's death at Balmoral Castle, a plan known internally among government and royal officials as Operation London Bridge went into effect, detailing thememorializing of the queen and the transition of power to her eldest son , now officially known as King Charles III.
Queen's funeral: Flags back at full-mast as mourning period ends
Flags on British government buildings around the world are flying at full-mast once again, as the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close. The Queen was buried in a private ceremony in Windsor on Monday evening, following a state funeral in London...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Allowed the World to Say a Final Goodbye
After 10 days of national mourning in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral, the monarch was finally laid to rest, Sept. 19. The queen's state funeral, the first since Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, was attended by thousands who lined the streets to see the procession of her coffin, some having camped out for days to watch her historic final journey in person. Millions more around the world watched on TV.
