Ithaca, NY

State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
ITHACA, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter

A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
CORTLAND, NY
WBRE

Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor

CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
CORNING, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on assault charges in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
CORNING, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt

Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18

During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
CORNING, NY
Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

