ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO