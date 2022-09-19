Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
City targets site of attempted murder
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law and shut down the site of Monday's shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
Ithaca troopers looking to identify laptop thief
The New York State Police are looking to identify a man who stole a laptop from the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in Lansing.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter
A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children
NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
whcuradio.com
Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Convicted felon caught with firearm, sentenced to 20 months
A Binghamton man was sentenced to prison today for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt
Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, the Owego Police Department had 106 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 13 traffic tickets. Amanda L. Hazard of Nichols was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court. She was turned...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
Syracuse common councilor arrested, jailed after domestic violence call from woman
Syracuse police arrested Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday after a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Gethers, 27, was jailed on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Justice Center records. Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a physical domestic violence...
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
