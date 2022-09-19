ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man left in coma by sucker-punch assault on Labor Day outside Short North bar has died

By Bethany Bruner and Jim Wilhelm, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Gregory Coleman Jr., 37, who had been on life support since he was sucker-punched in a "vicious attack" against him by two men during a fight Sept. 5 outside a bar in Columbus' Short North, has died, his family's attorney announced Sunday evening.

Coleman's family and loved ones, including his 9-year-old daughter, were at his side Sunday morning when he died of his injuries as a result of the "senseless murder," Columbus attorney Edward Hastie said in a statement.

"For the time being, his family is going to focus all of its energy to celebrate his life and mournhis passing," Hastie said. "They ask for the utmost privacy so they can rally together for each other and his 9-year old daughter.

"They are infinitely thankful for the outpouring of support and love directed to them by Greg’s many friends, coworkers, and the community as a whole. Greg touched many lives and his sudden and senseless death is heartbreaking for all who knew him."

While the family mourns, Hastie urged the public to "focus all its efforts on bringing his killers to justice. It is essential that those responsible are brought out of hiding and immediately arrested.”

Two men charged in attack remain at-large

Chrystian Foster, 32, and Dwayne Cummings, 28, have both been charged in warrants with attempted murder after police allege they assaulted Coleman and left him lying in the street, near death, Columbus police said. As a result of Coleman's death, the charges against the two were elevated to murder on Tuesday, his family's attorney said.

Neither man has been arrested by Tuesday evening.

Sometime before 2:30 a.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5, Coleman, who was from the Northeast Side, was eating a sandwich from a street cart and standing on the sidewalk while talking to some women in front of the Julep Bar at 1014 North High St. when a man, whom police identified as Foster, came up to him and squared up with him to fight, according to court documents.

A graphic video taken by a witness and shared by Columbus police later in the day on Sept. 5 showed Coleman prepared to fight Foster, who is from North Linden. Foster appears to move forward toward Coleman, who backs up at first with his fists up. Coleman then fakes a right-hand punch toward Foster, who stumbles backward into a parked vehicle.

The video, which contains no audio, shows Coleman then dropping his fists and turning to his right just as Cummings, who had come up behind Coleman, sucker punching him in the face. Coleman falls backwards, striking his head on the street.

After Coleman falls to the ground, Foster stands over the motionless Coleman and slaps him at least twice before walking away. Cummings, who is from the East Side, then stands over Coleman and slaps him at least once before they leave him there.

Columbus police officers responded at 2:34 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive male outside of a bar on North High Street and found the victim "partially lying in the street and on the sidewalk."

"A few people were standing around, taking pictures and videos of the victim. The officers were unable to locate any witnesses to the incident," city homicide detectives reported. The failure of witnesses to intervene in the fight or render immediate aid to Coleman has been criticized by friends and the general public in social media comments.

Coleman was transported to the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in critical condition with skull fractures and brain bleeding.

Coleman was a bartender in the Short North, according to Hastie, and was walking home when the confrontation occurred.

Detective Johnson said that the suspects were identified thanks to the circulation of videos of the assault on social media.

A private funeral for Coleman will be held on Saturday in his hometown of Marion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foster and Cummings is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 614-645-4488 or by email at ajohnson@columbuspolice.org. Tips can also be made anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

jwilhelm@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man left in coma by sucker-punch assault on Labor Day outside Short North bar has died

Comments / 28

Sal Goodman
3d ago

people standing around taking a video and no one helped, nice to see people care about others and watch someone get beat to death

Reply
8
Pamela Newcome
3d ago

Oh no! I just seen that he died.I am so very sorry. Something has got to be done about this. Again I am sorry for your loss"God please help this family, I Pray in Jesus Name. Amen 🙏

Reply(2)
4
good times!!
3d ago

If you find these guys make sure the warrant isn’t served at an inconvenient time for them. Knock on the door for at least 20 minutes repeating you are the police. If you have to charge in the house, remember no guns just cookies and milk.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man found shot in parking lot dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died. Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane. There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Linden#Anthony Johnson#Coma#Sucker#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder charges formally filed in Short North beating death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An attorney representing the family of the victim in a fatal assault said the suspects have been formally charged with murder two days after the man succumbed to his injuries. Murder charges in the death of Greg Coleman Jr. were filed Tuesday against two suspects in connection with the Sept. 5 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Parents of a 2 and 5-Year-Old Arrested After Kids Found in Streets Alone

Nelsonville – Two people have been arrested and charged with Endangering children after their two kids were in the streets of Nelsonville. According to police reports officers responded to Poplar St for a report of a juvenile-related complaint. The caller reported a 5-year-old and 2-year-old keep getting out of their house and going into the street. Officers located the juveniles a few houses down the Street. One of the children advised that their dad was at work and the mother was inside sleeping. Athens County Children Services was requested.
NELSONVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy