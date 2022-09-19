ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Peggy Jo Hinote Cobb

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Peggy Jo Hinote Cobb, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Peggy Jo Hinote Cobb was born in Bay Minette AL to Rita Banks Hinote and Haywood Hinote.

She graduated from Baldwin County High School. She resided in Pensacola FL for many years before relocating to Hermitage TN in 2005. Peggy resided in Lebanon TN for the last several years with her daughter and grandsons.

She had her own business as an income tax accountant. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and friends and attending the grandchildren’s sporting events. She also enjoyed singing, shopping, and reading.

She is survived by daughter: Allana Cheree Silcox Perry; grandsons: Tyler Perry and Alex Barker, all of Lebanon TN; sister: Betty (Johny) McGallagher of Pensacola FL; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She is preceded in death by daughter Christa Nichole Silcox, parents Rita and Haywood Hinote, and siblings Dorothy Tillman, Junior Smith, Jack Hinote, Phillip Hinote, and Mary Burkett.

The Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Peggy Jo Hinote Cobb appeared first on Wilson County Source .

