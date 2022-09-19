Traditional Native American mishoon put to the test at Sudbury's Josephine Pond

SUDBURY — It is beyond living memory since Nipmuc land has been this openly full of song, stories and the smell of wood burning to create a mishoon.

Through rain or shine, and day and night, Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr. and others worked on creating the mishoon, a traditional canoe, on Nipmuc lands near Longfellow's Wayside Inn.

And on Saturday, elders and tribal youth gathered to put the boat to the test.

A mishoon is made by strategically burning and carving out the inside of a large tree — in this case, a white pine.

“We want to thank you for coming to acknowledge us for who we are and who we have always been here,” Strongbearheart said during Saturday's launch. “What has happened here is really significant. Cultural communities came together.”

While the Nipmucs hosted Saturday's event, members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation and Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe also helped with the burning. It was an opportunity to teach a tradition to tribal youth. And it was also a chance to reflect on their people’s history, when the only highways were uninterrupted rivers traveled by paddle communities.

Creating and celebrating the mishoon — today, a spectacle — is no small thing.

It was only in 1978 that Congress passed legislation that granted basic rights to native people, such as being able to speak their own language and hold ceremonies.

“I’m grateful for these elders and these ancestors who kept these things alive when it was still illegal," Strongbearheart said. "That’s the only reason that we know how to do these things. It’s not easy for people to understand how significant it is for us to be able to do this out in the open.”

He said society used to be governed by a few absolute laws, rather than rules today that don’t apply to everyone and promote hierarchy and division. For thousands of years, a matriarchal society thrived on land that is now called New England, before colonists arrived.

A successful voyage

After explaining some of their traditions and performing a Calumet dance, it was time to head to the canoe.

Strongbearheart, his nephew Daishuan Garate and Chenae Bullock of the Shinnecock Indian Nation paddled while another of Strongbearheart’s nephews, William, 13, trailed his fingers through the water.

They emerged from the boat with wide smiles, their knees smudged with ash from the boat burning.

Millie McCowan, a Nipmuc elder, gave the crew a double thumbs-up for their first voyage. She said Strongbearheart was led by the spirits and “her son from another.” When he had begun to speak to the gathered crowd, she and the other elders noticed a hawk circling the clear skies — an auspicious sign.

Bullock said she and other younger members have a lot to learn, and that the elders that kept their traditions alive even when it was illegal did it “as sovereign in the law of the divine.”

“We’re learning, too,” she said. “Don’t see us as other. See us as the original stewards and caretakers of the land that you live on, and understand that we still have preserved that ancient knowledge.”

Bullock was burning braided sweetgrass to “invites the good in… we need to bring the good in, and we need to heal.”

The tree that became the mishoon had been listing disturbingly close to one of the inn’s buildings. It was the perfect size to be used to make a mishoon, according to Gary Christelis, president of The Wayside Inn Foundation. Christelis said the foundation has been working on hosting events to honor the different chapters of American history, although the pandemic delayed many of those plans.

Strongbearheart said they originally thought it would take seven to 10 days to burn the mishoon, but he suspects the ongoing drought made the wood was easier and faster to burn.

The mishoon will eventually be stored in the pond. Sunk with rocks, it will sit below the ice to preserve it, so it won’t dry out, crack and age over the winter. When it’s time to bring it above the surface once again, the rocks will be dumped out and the mishoon will float.

They also had a few fires going as Bullock prepared food in her outdoor kitchen: a wooden slab held steady with logs. She sliced a striped bass from tail to belly, cleaned it and filled it with wild garlic and wild onions before spearing it with a spit and trussing it with soaked twine so it could smoke above the fire to be enjoyed later.

Strongbearheart will make another mishoon next month at an undisclosed location, although he did say it was a "significant location" and he was hoping to call attention to the history of the colonized space.

“The land that we walk on is not ours. We don’t own this. It belongs to Mother Nature, and she is the gifter for allowing us to walk on this,” said McCowan, one of the elders. “All the trees and the flowers and the vegetation that you see, these are all gifts from her, and I ask you just to respect them and keep them kindly.”