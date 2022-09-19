Read full article on original website
1799 Prime Steak & Seafood in Old Town is fancy without the frills
Hungry? The fine dining experience continues at 1799 Prime Steak & Seafood, which opened last month in the old Restaurant Eve location at 110 S. Pitt Street in Old Town. Founders Jahmond Quander and Chef Sonny Tena say that their menu is straightforward — fine American steakhouse fare with some French and Asian fusions. Lunch costs about $50 for two, and dinner can cost upward of $100 without drinks.
The Alexandria Library celebrating 85th anniversary with historic discussions
There are a number of event celebrating this year’s 85th anniversary of the Alexandria Library with discussions on the history of its branches. The first public library in Alexandria, the Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library (717 Queen Street), opened in 1937, and is named after suffragette and philanthropist Kate Waller Barrett. In recognition of the anniversary, the Alexandria Library is conducting a number of events at its branches in the coming days.
Upcoming tours examine poisons and death in Old Town
As we near the end of September, spooky season is creeping up on the horizon for Alexandria. A series of tours planned for next month blend the eerie Halloween spirit and local history to look at how late 18th century and early 19th century residents processed death. Every Friday in...
Samuel Madden redevelopment returning to BAR after earlier misgivings
It’s a second shot for the proposed Samuel Madden redevelopment after the plans’ first encounter with the Board of Architectural Review sparked some debate. The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) project aims to tear down a dozen aging townhouses at 899 and 999 North Henry Street — 66 units in total — and replace them with two new multifamily apartment buildings featuring 500 residential units.
Ask McEnearney: How do you feel about the fall real estate market?
Question: How do you feel about the fall real estate market?. For me, the day after Labor Day — even more than January 1st — represents new beginnings. In real estate, it’s an excellent time to reflect on the year and consider where the next twelve months may go. I find this particularly so this year. We all know that since just after the global shut down for the pandemic, the real estate market has been on fire. Interest rates were lower than anyone has seen in history, buyer demand was through the roof, and a lack of inventory made for a wild ride these past two and a half years.
Teller at Alexandria DMV allegedly used stolen gift card to pay for friend’s license renewal
A teller at the Alexandria DMV Customer Service Center (2681 Mill Road) has been charged with credit card fraud after allegedly using a stolen Visa gift card to pay for the license renewal of a friend. The 40-year-old woman was arrested on credit card fraud charges on September 2, more...
ACPS vow to support transgender students despite new Youngkin policies
In a letter to students, staff and families, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) said it will continue to “develop and implement gender-affirming policies for all ACPS students” despite new policies outlined by Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Friday, Youngkin’s administration proposed new policies to restrict bathroom use and which...
Details emerge after woman shot in foot in Braddock area
More details have emerged in the August 27 shooting in the Braddock area that resulted left a woman injured and a man behind bars. At around 8:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was shot in the foot in an alley in the 700 block of N. Fayette Street. Police say the woman was an innocent bystander.
14-year-old arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing juvenile in West End
A 14-year-old Alexandria boy was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly pistol-whipping a juvenile in the West End. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, in the 400 block of N. Armistead Street. Police found the juvenile victim with a “large amount of blood” on his hands, as well as abrasions on his head and cheek, according to a search warrant affidavit.
