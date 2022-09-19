Read full article on original website
WCVB
MBTA Green Line train derails in Boston on same day as service resumed on Orange Line
BOSTON — A two-car Green Line train derailed at a track switch near Park Street Station late Monday night, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported Thursday. Two passengers were aboard at the time of derailment. No one was injured during the incident, according to an MBTA spokesperson. The Green...
NECN
End of the Line: MBTA Begins Disposing of Old Orange Line Cars
Old MBTA Orange Line train cars that have been sitting for months at a rail yard in Medford, Massachusetts, are finally being removed. Two flatbed trucks started carrying old cars out of Wellington Yard around 9 a.m. Thursday on their way to being disposed of. The 118 cars being scrapped are more than 40 years old -- with some in pretty bad shape.
NECN
One Day After Orange Line Reopens, Train Taken Out of Service Due to Door Malfunction
The day after the Orange Line's reopening, an issue with one of the new trains at Downtown Crossing caused delays for passengers during Tuesday evening's busy rush hour commute. That train was taken out of service, after the MBTA said a malfunctioning door wouldn't close. Passengers told NBC10 Boston they...
PLANetizen
When Transit-Oriented Development Is Missing the ‘Transit’
An article by Yvonne Abraham in the Boston Globe questions whether the beleaguered Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) can fix the region’s transit system before developers and residents lose interest in transit-oriented development (TOD), which ostensibly puts people closer to reliable transportation, jobs, and urban amenities, even as developers around the country embrace TOD (often nudged by government incentives to do so).
NECN
Boston Keeping Some Street Changes From Orange Line Shutdown
Some of the traffic changes put in place by the City of Boston during the Orange Line shutdown to accommodate shuttles and additional traffic will remain in place permanently, city officials announced Tuesday. That includes permanent changes to Copley Square: a bus lane on Boylston Street from Ring Road to...
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
NECN
Groundbreaking Event Tuesday as South Station Redevelopment Project Progresses
Boston city and state officials are set to hold a groundbreaking event Tuesday for the next chapter in the massive redevelopment project going on at South Station, all while highlighting the work that's already been done. The South Station Air Rights development is a multi-phase project that broke ground in...
NECN
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
NECN
Developers Break Ground on One of Boston Landing's Final Parcels
The duo of Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge formally broke ground Thursday on a $500 million lab building in Boston Landing, a project that will bring the most significant life sciences component yet to the mixed-use development that has helped transform Brighton. Construction work began this summer on the nine-story...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
thelocalne.ws
Bridge condition means County Street will become one way
IPSWICH — Inconvenience for drivers will be offset by a safer and more pleasant experience for walkers and cyclists when the County Street bridge is closed to two-way traffic, the select board was told. Meeting the board with engineer Bob Parsons of Tetra Tech on Monday, DPW director Rick...
NECN
Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers
Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city. The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Thunder, Isolated Severe Storms Possible
Our NBC10 Boston weather team has issued a First Alert due to isolated severe storms that are possible Thursday. There were several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired for parts of southern New Hampshire, southwestern Maine, western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Summer comes to a cool close as a...
thelocalne.ws
Report identifies number of structurally deficient bridges in local communities
A new study saying one in 12 bridges in the state are structurally deficient has identified one of concern in Ipswich. The bridge in question crosses the Ipswich River on County Street and was built in 1861, according to the study carried out by the think tank Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center (MassBudget).
Wow, That’s A Lot Of Rain, Remembering Boston’s Rainiest Day
Lightning in the distance was electrifying the morning sky on Thursday in The Berkshires as I was getting into my truck to head to work. By the time I arrived at the studios, it was already raining with more rain in the forecast. Rain, well, we sure could have used...
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
13-Unit Apartment Building In Dorchester Sold for $3.76 Million
Dorchester, MA – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3-5 Edwin Street, a 13-unit apartment building in Dorchester, MA. The asset sold for $3,760,000. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic, both Senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer. This was the second time the duo sold this building within the last 5 years.
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
12 notable Bostonians share their favorite leaf peeping destinations in New England
"There is nothing in the world that compares to walking through the Boston Common and slowly watching the leaves transduce from the summer green to rich shades of red and orange." New England foliage is world renowned, so there’s no shortage of destinations where folks can take in Mother Nature’s...
